UEFA appoints TEAM Marketing and Relevent Sports Group as marketing and sales partner for 2024-2027 club competitions | Inside UEFA

The UEFA Executive Committee has right this moment appointed TEAM Marketing as its world gross sales associate to market the industrial rights for its males’s membership competitions, together with the flagship UEFA Champions League, for the 2024-27 cycle. Relevent Sports Group has additionally been appointed to promote the media rights particularly within the United States for a similar interval.

The new format of UEFA membership competitions post-2024 carries vital industrial alternatives and this was mirrored within the high quality of the bids acquired throughout a complete tender course of carried out along with the European Club Association (ECA) over the previous couple of months.

TEAM Marketing will present inventive and gross sales assist within the world advertising and marketing and sale of the industrial rights, together with media, sponsorship and licensing rights, along with the availability of account administration and related companies for the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, UEFA Super Cup and, the UEFA Youth League for the 2024-27 cycle. Relevent Sports Group will probably be solely answerable for the sale of the media rights of those competitions within the United States.

These offers will assure elevated revenues for collaborating golf equipment and larger solidarity funds for these groups who haven’t certified to participate in European membership competitions, in addition to offering UEFA with vital funding to spend money on the event of the game in any respect ranges throughout the continent.

Commenting on the settlement, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin stated:

“We are pleased to have seen such high-level interest from renowned parties and are delighted that the agreements reached with TEAM Marketing and Relevent Sports Group will allow further distribution of revenues to clubs across Europe at such a crucial time when financial stability is needed.

“Both companies delivered a compelling vision for European club football and we are convinced that the world’s best club football competition – the UEFA Champions League – and our other men’s club competitions will continue to go from strength to strength. I would also like to thank the European Club Association for the excellent cooperation during this highly intense bid process.”