Following an exhaustive session with stakeholders within the recreation, the UEFA Executive Committee has at this time in Vienna accepted the ultimate format and entry listing for European membership competitions as of the 2024/25 season additional to its choice of 19 April 2021 to introduce the so-called “Swiss system”.

The key amendments relate to the discount from 10 matches to eight within the league part of the UEFA Champions League and the change of standards for the allocation of two of the 4 extra locations within the UEFA Champions League, eradicating entry primarily based on membership coefficient. This confirms UEFA’s robust dedication to the precept of open competitions and sporting benefit, whereas recognising the necessity to shield home leagues.

The eight matches of the UEFA Champions League shall be performed over the ten European weeks foreseen by the choice made in April 2021. The UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League will all take pleasure in one week of calendar exclusivity.

The 4 extra locations created by the rise from 32 to 36 groups within the league part of the UEFA Champions League shall be allotted as follows:

• One place will go to the membership ranked third within the championship of the affiliation in fifth place within the UEFA nationwide affiliation rating.

• One place shall be awarded to a home champion by extending from 4 to 5 the variety of golf equipment qualifying through the so-called “Champions Path”.

• The remaining two locations will go to the associations with the perfect collective efficiency by their golf equipment within the earlier season (whole variety of factors obtained divided by the variety of collaborating golf equipment). Those two associations will earn one place for the membership finest ranked within the home league behind the UEFA Champions League positions. For instance, on the finish of the present season the 2 associations including one membership to the Champions League, primarily based on the collective efficiency of their golf equipment can be England and the Netherlands.

• The UEFA Executive Committee as soon as once more confirmed that every one video games earlier than the ultimate will nonetheless be performed midweek, recognising the significance of the home calendar of video games throughout Europe.

Commenting on the choices, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, mentioned:

“UEFA has clearly shown today that we are fully committed to respecting the fundamental values of sport and to defending the key principle of open competitions, with qualification based on sporting merit, fully in line with the values and solidarity-based European sports model.

“Today’s decisions conclude an extensive consultation process during which we listened to the ideas of fans, players, coaches, national associations, clubs and leagues to name but a few, with the aim to find the best solution for the development and success of European football, both domestically and on the international club stage.

“We are convinced that the format chosen strikes the right balance and that it will improve the competitive balance and generate solid revenues that can be distributed to clubs, leagues and into grassroots football across our continent while increasing the appeal and popularity of our club competitions”

“I am really pleased that it was a unanimous decision of the UEFA Executive Committee, with the European Club Association, European Leagues and National Associations all agreeing with the proposal made. Another proof that European football is more united than ever.

“Qualification will thus remain purely based on sporting performance and the dream to participate will remain for all clubs.”

Format abstract

Taking the entire variety of groups from 32 to 36 within the UEFA Champions League, the largest change will see a metamorphosis from the normal group stage to a single league part together with all collaborating groups. Every membership will now be assured a minimal of 8 league stage video games towards 8 completely different opponents (4 dwelling video games, 4 away) relatively than the earlier six matches towards three groups, performed on a home-and-away foundation.

The high eight sides within the league will qualify robotically for the knockout stage, whereas the groups ending in ninth to twenty fourth place will compete in a two-legged play-off to safe their path to the final 16 of the competitors.

Similar format adjustments will even be utilized to the UEFA Europa League (8 matches within the league stage) and UEFA Europa Conference League (6 matches within the league stage) and each will even embody 36 groups within the league part.