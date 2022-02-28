UEFA Breaks Partnership With Russian State Energy Giant Gazprom | Football News

UEFA on Monday ended its partnership with Russian state vitality big Gazprom, considered one of its essential sponsors, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, European soccer’s governing physique stated.

“The decision is effective immediately,” UEFA stated after ending the deal which was as a result of run till 2024 and was broadly believed to be value round 40 million euros ($45 million) a yr.

