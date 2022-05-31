UEFA commissions independent report into events surrounding UEFA Champions League Final | Inside UEFA

UEFA has at the moment introduced it has commissioned an unbiased report into the occasions surrounding the UEFA Champions League closing in Paris on Saturday 28 May. The complete evaluate will look at resolution making, duty and behaviours of all entities concerned within the closing.

The report shall be independently compiled and Dr. Tiago Brandão Rodrigues from Portugal will lead the manufacturing of this evaluate.

Dr. Tiago Brandão Rodrigues (born in Braga, Portugal in 1977) is a Member of the Portuguese Parliament and the President of the Parliamentary Committee of Environment and Energy. He was the Portuguese Minister of Education (additionally accountable for Sports and Youth) between 2015 and 2022, a member of the World Antidoping Agency Foundation Board (2019-2021) and was the Portuguese Olympic attaché in the course of the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

In order to ensure his unbiased standing within the course of, Dr. Brandão Rodrigues agreed to execute this job on a professional bono foundation.

Evidence shall be gathered from all related events and the findings of the unbiased report shall be made public as soon as accomplished and upon receipt of the findings, UEFA will consider the following steps.