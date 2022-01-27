UEFA commits to ambitious climate targets and joins Race to Zero Campaign | Inside UEFA

UEFA has dedicated to affix the UN Race to Zero marketing campaign, committing to a discount of greenhouse gases emissions throughout its occasions by 2030.

The transfer to enroll to the UN-backed Race to Zero model of the Sports for Climate Action Framework follows the launch of the UEFA Sustainability Strategy 2030 final month.

UEFA is among the founding signatories of Sports for Climate Action Framework, which goals at supporting and guiding sports activities actors in reaching world local weather change objectives.

A renewed ambition of Sports for Climate Action was launched at COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021 and is totally aligned with UEFA’s Sustainability Strategy, which shares the identical aim of reducing greenhouse fuel emissions by 50% by 2030 – in view of reaching internet zero carbon by 2040 inside UEFA, throughout UEFA occasions and collaboratively throughout European soccer.

“Climate change is one of the biggest threats facing society today and we have unfortunately witnessed how flooding and unseasonable weather patterns have lately devastated infrastructure across the world,” mentioned UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

“The transition to a thriving, green economy is imperative and must be part of the solution. Football can play an important role in implementing new standards in this respect and raising awareness across the globe.

“We decide to Race to Zero as a part of our 2030 ambition to cut back European soccer’s carbon footprint.”

Race to Zero, which is backed by the UN, is a global campaign that aims to rally non-state actors – including companies, cities, regions, financial and educational institutions – to take rigorous and immediate action to work towards achieving net zero carbon in line with the Paris Agreement, with transparent action plans and robust near-term targets.

All Race to Zero signatories are committed to the same overarching goal: halving emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2040 or earlier.

Lindita Xhaferi Salihu, Sectoral Engagement Lead (Sport for Climate Action) at UN Climate Change, said: “We congratulate UEFA for joining the high-ambition track of Sports for Climate Action Framework. By committing to the ambitious and robust goals put forward in the Framework, UEFA joins the UN backed Race to Zero campaign. Just like in football, addressing climate change requires leadership, resilience and teamwork and we look forward to working with UEFA to apply these standards on the field and outside of stadium.”

“In many ways, football requires the same skills that we will need to address the climate crisis: perseverance, agility, and a truly collaborative ‘whole team’ approach. I welcome UEFA to the Race to Zero campaign, and encourage all football stakeholders to become climate champions, taking immediate action to halve global emissions by 2030. Together, we can win the Race to Zero emissions,” added Nigel Topping, COP 26 High-Level Champion for Climate Action.

Respect for the surroundings, which focuses on local weather and advocacy, the round economic system, occasion sustainability and infrastructure sustainability, options prominently in UEFA’s just lately printed Football Sustainability Strategy 2030.

By launching this technique in December, UEFA is decided to be a part of the answer to protect and regenerate the surroundings and leverage the facility of soccer to boost consciousness and catalyse motion.

In order to assist obtain its intention of reaching internet zero carbon by 2040, UEFA will most notably measure the environmental affect of all UEFA occasions by 2024; encourage golf equipment and member associations to measure impacts of home competitions; and work towards embedding local weather standards in UEFA rules, insurance policies and tips.

“We have a great responsibility to the millions of footballers and fans and we feel it all. Our actions and decisions have a huge impact on civil society and we have to take care of it as an important part of the game of football,” mentioned UEFA’s director of social duty, Michele Uva. “Through our strategy, we would like to accelerate our actions to encourage and engage our stakeholders across Europe to prevent and reduce the degradation of the environment by football-related activities, while leveraging football’s reach and visibility to advocate for the urgency of action.”

Aside from partnering with the Sports for Climate Action Framework, UEFA can also be a supporter of the European Climate Pact, which invitations communities and organisations to assist the European Union obtain the Green Deal and Europe’s transition to an economic system with net-zero greenhouse fuel emissions by 2050.