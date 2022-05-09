UEFA Congress: a simple guide | Inside UEFA

What is the UEFA Congress?

The UEFA Congress is Europe’s equal of a soccer parliament. It brings collectively presidents and normal secretaries representing every of UEFA’s 55 member associations to make selections that assist form European soccer.

Participants talk about and vote on selections, measures and proposals from each UEFA and member associations. The one-day assembly is chaired by Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA’s President since 2016, who’s now in his second time period of workplace.





UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin addresses final yr’s Congress in MontreuxUEFA through Getty Images

Hosted by one in all UEFA’s member associations, the Ordinary Congress convenes as soon as yearly. If wanted, an Extraordinary Congress could be known as by UEFA’s Executive Committee, or on the written request of one-fifth or extra of the UEFA member associations.

A second Ordinary Congress can be known as by the UEFA Executive Committee to take care of monetary issues and/or issues of specific significance.

Why does the UEFA Congress matter?

The UEFA Congress could seize fewer headlines than a UEFA Champions League or EURO ultimate, however its selections affect soccer far past the pitch – and never simply because it elects UEFA’s President each 4 years.





UEFA’s nationwide associations take selections for the great of European soccer UEFA.com

In current occasions, the Congress has handed resolutions tackling match-fixing and corruption in soccer (2014) and emphasising European soccer’s dedication to combating racism (2013), in addition to admitting Kosovo into the European soccer group (2016). In 2019, the Congress authorised UEFA’s present total technique, which is able to information the event and governance of the attractive recreation throughout the continent till 2024.

What else will occur in Vienna this week?

Ahead of Wednesday’s Congress, UEFA’s Executive Committee will convene in Vienna on Tuesday for its newest assembly.

What are the powers of the UEFA Congress?

The Congress elects the UEFA President, UEFA Executive Committee members and European members of the FIFA Council. The agenda consists of the next gadgets:





Votes happen at UEFA CongressesUEFA through Getty Images

• election of UEFA’s auditing physique

• modification of the UEFA Statutes

• dialogue and determination on proposals

• receipt and consideration of the annual UEFA President and Executive Committee report, in addition to the annual UEFA administration report

• acknowledgement of the UEFA monetary report and auditors’ report

• approval of UEFA’s annual accounts, in addition to the UEFA annual finances for the approaching interval

In addition, as wanted, Congress considers:

• member associations’ purposes for UEFA membership, and even the exclusion of an affiliation. It can even determine to raise or proceed the suspension of a member affiliation, UEFA Executive Committee member or a member of one other physique.

• proposals for the dismissal of a UEFA Executive Committee member or members of the UEFA disciplinary our bodies, (Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, Appeals Body); the ethics and disciplinary inspectors; and the Club Financial Control Body

• the award of honorary UEFA membership to an individual for excellent service to European soccer

Where are the official paperwork setting out the function of Congress?

Read Articles 12 to twenty of the UEFA Statutes and the UEFA Congress Rules of Procedure.