UEFA Cup and UEFA Europa League: Five decades of glory

It was on today 50 years in the past, 17 May 1972, that the UEFA Cup was first triumphantly held aloft. The successful captain, Tottenham Hotspur’s Alan Mullery, had scored a vital purpose within the second leg of the ultimate towards fellow English facet Wolverhampton Wanderers at White Hart Lane. The England midfielder’s first-half header helped the London membership to a hard-fought 3-2 combination success.

Since then, groups from 11 international locations have lifted this coveted trophy, and no person has brandished the silverware greater than Sevilla’s complete of six, together with an unprecedented three in a row between 2014 and 2016. The Spanish facet’s Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium is a becoming setting for this season’s closing between Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt – winners of the competitors in 1979/80 – and Rangers, who’re aiming to carry the UEFA Cup to Scotland for the primary time.

Fair beginnings

Launched in 1971, the UEFA Cup was launched as a 3rd UEFA membership competitors after the European Champion Clubs’ Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup. Organised to interchange the non-UEFA affiliated Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, the brand new competitors got here beneath the European governing physique’s management with the intention to standardise guidelines, refereeing and disciplinary issues.

The new competitors’s 64-team area was established on sporting benefit – now not would they should come from cities with commerce festivals – comprising the very best rating golf equipment that had not certified for UEFA’s different membership competitions. The UEFA Cup started life in that 1971/72 season as a two-legged knockout competitors, by which groups wanted to come back by way of 5 rounds to succeed in a two-legged closing.

Tweaks to conventional format

The UEFA Cup steadily grew to become extra prestigious and attracted growing ranges of curiosity. In 1978, UEFA’s Executive Committee rejected a suggestion from an English newspaper to develop the competitors to a 48-team league format, on the grounds that it was not the fitting time to launch such a contest.

Consequently, the UEFA Cup continued to prosper beneath the identical format. The two-leg format for the ultimate was retained till 1998, when it was changed with a single match at a impartial venue. Internazionale Milano beat Lazio 3-0 on the Parc des Princes in Paris within the closing that 12 months.





From 1994/95 golf equipment eradicated from the UEFA Champions League in its third qualifying spherical have been fed into the UEFA Cup, and from 1999/2000 this was prolonged to incorporate the workforce ending third of their part within the UEFA Champions League group stage.

In 2000 Galatasaray grew to become the primary workforce to elevate the trophy having begun the season within the UEFA Champions League, a route that was adopted by Feyenoord in 2002, CSKA Moskva in 2005, Shakhtar Donetsk in 2009, Atlético de Madrid in 2010 and 2018, Chelsea in 2013 and Sevilla in 2016.

From UEFA Cup to Europa League

Following the UEFA Champions League’s instance, UEFA Cup group matches – eight teams of 5 groups – have been launched in 2004/05.

The competitors’s rebrand to the UEFA Europa League was permitted in September 2008 to kick off for the 2009/10 season.





Under the brand new format the group stage comprised 12 sections of 4 groups, with 192 groups from 53 UEFA associations collaborating within the inaugural version from the qualifying rounds onwards. Spain’s Atlético de Madrid beat English facet Fulham 2-1 after additional time in Hamburg to grow to be the brand new competitors’s first champions.

With the winners now incomes an automated group stage spot within the subsequent season’s Champions League, the Europa League stays as aggressive as ever, and this season has introduced much more pleasure, thanks partially to the creation of its sister event, the UEFA Europa Conference League.

UEFA Cup / Europa League wins by nation since 1972 13 – Spain

9 – England, Italy

6 – Germany

4 – Netherlands

2 – Portugal, Russia, Sweden

1 – Belgium, Turkey, Ukraine

