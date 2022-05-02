UEFA decisions for upcoming competitions relating to the ongoing suspension of Russian national teams and clubs | Inside UEFA

Further to its 28 February 2022 choice to droop all Russian consultant groups and golf equipment from collaborating in UEFA competitors matches till additional discover, the UEFA Executive Committee immediately took a collection of choices regarding the implications of that call for its upcoming competitions, as a way to guarantee their easy staging in a protected and safe setting for all these involved.

The UEFA Executive Committee determined the next:

UEFA Nations League 2022/23

Russia is not going to take part in Group 2 of League B and can robotically be ranked fourth on this group. Consequently, they are going to be relegated on the finish of the group part and ranked in sixteenth and final place of League B.

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 (remaining event)

Russia is not going to take part in group C of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 remaining event scheduled between 6 and 31 July in England and can be changed by Portugal, the opponent Russia defeated within the play-offs.

European Qualification to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Russia didn’t play their two matches scheduled in April in Group E (comprising Denmark, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Malta and Azerbaijan) resulting from their suspension. Russia is not going to take part in any of the next matches on this competitors and all their outcomes till now are thought of as null and void. Consequently, Group E will proceed as a gaggle of 5 groups.

2021-23 European Under 21 Championship

Russia didn’t play their two matches scheduled in March in Group C (comprising Spain, Slovakia, Malta, Lithuania and Northern Ireland) resulting from their suspension. Russia is not going to take part in any of the next matches on this competitors and all their outcomes till now are thought of as null and void. Consequently, Group C will proceed as a gaggle of 5 groups.

2022/23 UEFA membership competitions

UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, UEFA Women’s Champions League and UEFA Youth League

Russia could have no affiliated golf equipment collaborating in UEFA membership competitions within the 2022/23 season. Consequently, the respective entry lists of the men’s and women’s membership competitions have been rebalanced in accordance with the rules set out within the related competitors laws.

and membership competitions have been rebalanced in accordance with the rules set out within the related competitors laws. Furthermore, Russia can be assigned a variety of coefficient factors equal to the bottom quantity they’ve earned in any of the final 5 seasons, i.e. 4.333 factors for the boys’s affiliation membership coefficient and 1.750 for the ladies’s affiliation membership coefficient for the aim of factors calculation for the 2022/23 season.

UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO 2022 (remaining event)

Russia is not going to take part within the remaining event (comprising Portugal, Spain and Ukraine) scheduled between 1 and three July in Portugal and can be changed by Hungary, who completed second in Group 1 of the Main Round, gained by Russia.

2022/23 UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO

Russia had been immediately drawn into Group 4 of the Main Round. As the three group winners and one of the best runner-up will qualify from the Preliminary Round, Russia can be changed within the Main Round with the second best-ranked runner-up of the Preliminary Round.

2022/23 UEFA Futsal Champions League

Russia could have no affiliated golf equipment collaborating within the 2022/23 UEFA Futsal Champions League.

European Qualifications to the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024

Russia can be changed within the Main Round group part draw by Norway, which was one of the best third-ranked workforce of the Preliminary Round.

2022/23 Youth competitions

Russia is not going to take part within the 2022/23 Men’s Under-17 and Men’s Under-19 Championships and groups drawn of their group will compete towards one another in a mini-tournament with three groups.

Russia is not going to take part within the Women’s Under-17 and Women’s Under-19 Championships, and one extra three-team mini-tournament will happen in every competitors.

2022/23 UEFA Regions’ Cup

Russia can be changed by the runner-up of the Preliminary Round in Group 1 of the Intermediate Round.

EURO 2028/32 Bid process

The UEFA Executive Committee declared the bid submitted by the Football Union of Russia (FUR) to host the UEFA EURO 2028 or the UEFA EURO 2032 as not eligible, in accordance with Article 16.02 of the Bid Regulations UEFA Finals and Final Phases which states that “each bidder shall ensure that it does not act in a manner that could bring UEFA, the UEFA final or UEFA final phase, any other bidder (or any employee, officer or representative of any of the foregoing), the bidding procedure or European football into disrepute.”

Moreover, “the automatic qualification of the host team(s) shall be guaranteed (…) for a single host (…)”. Therefore, given the uncertainty as to when the suspension can be lifted, the acceptance of a bid from the FUR would additionally go towards the choice of the UEFA Executive Committee of 28 February 2022, suspending all Russian consultant groups and golf equipment from collaborating in UEFA competitors matches till additional discover, if an affiliation, whose groups are at the moment suspended from collaborating in any UEFA competitors could be allowed to bid for a event to be hosted on its territory.

The UEFA Executive Committee will stay on standby to convene additional conferences to reassess the authorized and factual state of affairs because it evolves and undertake additional choices as essential.