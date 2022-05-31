UEFA Direct 197 – keeping pace with change | Inside UEFA

The newest version of UEFA Direct locations particular emphasis on essential choices and actions geared toward safeguarding soccer at a unstable second of instability and insecurity throughout Europe and past.

UEFA General Secretary’s editorial: Staying forward by way of solidarity





Theodore Theodoridis reflects on recent developments and emphasises the need for partnerships and cooperation to navigate turbulent waters.

“The world has arguably experienced more change and disruption in the past two years than in the previous decade,” he writes.

“First, the pandemic turned our lives and economies upside down. Then, just when this crisis started to recede, the war in Ukraine sent shockwaves around the globe.”

The UEFA General Secretary highlights essential measures carried out following the onset of struggle in Ukraine. These included the suspension of Russian groups from participation in European competitions till additional discover; strikes permitting international gamers to securely go away Ukraine; and shut cooperation with the Football Federation of Ukraine enabling younger feminine gamers from Ukraine to proceed their profession in different European leagues.

Turning to a different vital matter, Theodoridis hails a serious reform of UEFA’s monetary honest play and membership licensing laws which takes into consideration the ten-year evolution of the European soccer business and the necessity to maintain constructing a extra sustainable and secure future for the sport.

“Outside of UEFA,” Theodoridis concludes, “few people appreciate that our organisation is, above all, a partnership that draws on the collective strength and knowledge of Europe’s 55 member associations.”

“In these shock-prone times,” he provides, “the pace of change is not about to slow. Thankfully, European football has a tried and tested platform for keeping ahead.”

Key focal factors





• UEFA Direct analyses the first 16-team UEFA Futsal EURO finals in the Netherlands, and the way the match represented a distinguished landmark within the sport’s growth – whereas overcoming obstacles created by the COVID pandemic into the cut price.

• With UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 in England quick approaching, we study how the road to a European national-team women’s competition opened out over a ten-year period from the early Nineteen Seventies.

• In the highlight: UEFA launches a new long-term sustainability strategy centring on human rights and the setting

• The Technician, UEFA Direct’s teaching complement, examines the rise of the specialist coach in preparing team performance.

Elsewhere in UEFA Direct 197:

• UEFA unveils its latest European club licensing benchmarking report

• The 2021/22 UEFA Grassroots Awards

• Supporting Europe’s nationwide associations with brand management

• Canal 11: The Portuguese FA’s outstanding TV channel serving soccer and society

• News from UEFA’s 55 member associations

UEFA Direct 197 – important studying for individuals who comply with UEFA and European soccer…