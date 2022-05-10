UEFA EURO 2024 match schedule approved | Inside UEFA

The UEFA Executive Committee met at the moment in Vienna and accredited the match schedule for the ultimate match of UEFA EURO 2024, which is able to happen throughout ten cities in Germany from 14 June to 14 July 2024.

The opening recreation will happen on the Fussball Arena in Munich, and the ultimate can be held on the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

For the primary time, sustainability has been included as a criterion within the match laws and, consequently, three clusters of venues have been established: “North/North-East” (Berlin, Hamburg, Leipzig), “West” (Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Cologne) and “South” (Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart).

Matches in every group will happen solely throughout two clusters, which is able to cut back journey distances for groups and followers between the host cities, and favours crew delegations travelling by prepare or bus from their base camps to the match venues through the group stage.

The committee additionally accredited the total match laws which can be obtainable on UEFA.com on 16 May.

Other selections taken by the UEFA Executive Committee embrace:

2023 UEFA Europa Conference League Final

Eden Arena in Prague was appointed to host the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League Final on 7 June 2023.

2023 Ordinary UEFA Congress

Lisbon was chosen as host of the forty seventh Ordinary UEFA Congress on 5 April 2023.

UEFA Club Licensing Regulations for the UEFA Women’s Champions League

The first set of absolutely unbiased UEFA Club Licensing Regulations for the UEFA Women’s Champions League had been accredited.

The laws intention to advertise participation in soccer, contribute to the event and continued success of ladies’s soccer, and to guard the integrity and easy operating of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Competitions Regulations

The following competitors laws had been accredited:

• 2022/23 UEFA European Men’s Under-17 and Under-19 Championships

• 2022/23 UEFA European Women’s Under-17 and Under-19 Championships

• 2022/23 UEFA European Men’s Under-19 Futsal Championship

• 2022/23 UEFA Regions‘ Cup

Technical Regulations

Several technical laws had been accredited:

• UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (Edition 2022)

• UEFA Equipment Regulations (Edition 2022)

• Procedural Rules governing the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (Edition 2022)

• UEFA Club Licensing Quality Standard (Edition 2022)

The subsequent assembly of the UEFA Executive Committee is scheduled to happen in Hvar, Croatia on 20 September 2022.