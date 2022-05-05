UEFA Executive Committee agenda for Vienna meeting | Inside UEFA

The UEFA Executive Committee will maintain its subsequent assembly in Vienna, Austria, on Tuesday 10 May from 13:00 to 16:00, forward of the forty sixth Ordinary UEFA Congress within the Austrian capital on Wednesday 11 May.

The important objects on the agenda of the Executive Committee assembly are:

• UEFA EURO 2024 remaining match match schedule

• Appointment of hosts:

– 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League remaining

– 2023 UEFA Congress

• Approval of competitors rules:

– 2022/23 UEFA European Under-17 and Under-19 Championships

– 2022/23 UEFA European Women’s Under-17 and Under-19 Championships

– 2022/23 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship

– 2022/23 UEFA Regions‘ Cup

• Approval of technical regulations:

– UEFA Club Licensing Regulations for the UEFA Women’s Champions League

– UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (Edition 2022)

– UEFA Equipment Regulations (Edition 2022)

– Procedural Rules governing the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (Edition 2022)

No press convention is deliberate after the UEFA Executive Committee assembly, with a press convention scheduled after the UEFA Congress the next day.