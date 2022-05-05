UEFA Executive Committee agenda for Vienna meeting | Inside UEFA
The UEFA Executive Committee will maintain its subsequent assembly in Vienna, Austria, on Tuesday 10 May from 13:00 to 16:00, forward of the forty sixth Ordinary UEFA Congress within the Austrian capital on Wednesday 11 May.
The important objects on the agenda of the Executive Committee assembly are:
• UEFA EURO 2024 remaining match match schedule
• Appointment of hosts:
– 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League remaining
– 2023 UEFA Congress
• Approval of competitors rules:
– 2022/23 UEFA European Under-17 and Under-19 Championships
– 2022/23 UEFA European Women’s Under-17 and Under-19 Championships
– 2022/23 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship
– 2022/23 UEFA Regions‘ Cup
• Approval of technical regulations:
– UEFA Club Licensing Regulations for the UEFA Women’s Champions League
– UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (Edition 2022)
– UEFA Equipment Regulations (Edition 2022)
– Procedural Rules governing the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (Edition 2022)
No press convention is deliberate after the UEFA Executive Committee assembly, with a press convention scheduled after the UEFA Congress the next day.