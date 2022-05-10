UEFA Executive Committee approves first dedicated women’s football licensing regulations | Inside UEFA

The UEFA Executive Committee right this moment accredited devoted UEFA Club Licensing Regulations for the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

While licensing for the elite girls’s membership competitors was launched in 2019, these are the primary set of totally unbiased rules for the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

UEFA’s director of monetary sustainability and analysis Andrea Traverso: “The regulations are both a reflection of the new reality of women’s football, where over 90,000 fans can attend UEFA Women’s Champions League matches, and a further support to women’s football development through UEFA’s club licensing system which has been operating successfully since 2019 for the women’s club competition.”

Indeed, the rules intention to advertise participation in soccer, contribute to the event of ladies’s soccer, and shield the integrity and clean operating of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

In addition, the rules will enhance the professionalisation of golf equipment’ buildings and contribute to long-term sustainability, in addition to offering elevated transparency and improved high quality of monetary info and monetary administration.

The new rules come into impact on 1 June 2022.

The Executive Committee approval comes after their current approval of the brand new UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability Regulations. Changes embrace additional help for youth growth, whereas the variety of certified youth coaches with outlined minimal teaching {qualifications} has additionally been elevated.

A brand new article within the rules will help the event of ladies’s soccer in accordance with the UEFA Women’s Football Strategy 2019–24. The goal is to encourage males’s soccer golf equipment to embrace girls’s and women’ soccer in all 55 UEFA member associations.

A brand new requirement has been launched requiring licence candidates to have a soccer social accountability officer, with accountability for the implementation and software of soccer social accountability insurance policies and measures. The rules now embrace an in depth part devoted to soccer social accountability, which set out the place golf equipment ought to implement insurance policies within the areas of equality and inclusion, anti-racism, baby and youth safety and welfare, soccer for all skills, and environmental safety.

The rules strengthen the implementation of the no overdue payables guidelines by pushing the deadline for membership licensing from 31 December to twenty-eight February, by making the 2 present monitoring evaluation dates necessary and by including a brand new evaluation date. All payables to soccer golf equipment, workers, social/tax authorities, and UEFA as a consequence of be settled by 28 February, 30 June, 30 September, and 31 December should be settled by a membership by 31 March, 15 July, 15 October, and 15 January, respectively.

A brand new ‘net equity rule’ has been launched to strengthen golf equipment’ steadiness sheets by guaranteeing they function with constructive fairness. If a membership’s fairness will not be constructive on the 31 December previous the deadline for submission of the appliance to the licensor and previous the deadline for submission of the record of licensing choices to UEFA, the membership should have lowered its adverse fairness place by 10% or extra in contrast with the earlier 31 December.

In parallel, to make sure that all licensors handle the Club Licensing course of, UEFA has up to date the Club Licensing Quality Standard. These will guarantee necessary necessities for nationwide associations as licensors, guarantee a correct and environment friendly functioning of the system based mostly on the rules of consistency and equal therapy, and assist good governance and high quality administration.