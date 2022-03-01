UEFA Foundation for Children awards €1 million to assist Ukrainian children | Inside UEFA

The members of the board of trustees of the UEFA Foundation for Children and its chairman, Aleksander Čeferin, have right this moment allotted the 2022 UEFA Foundation Award of €1 million to assist youngsters in Ukraine in addition to youngster refugees in neighbouring international locations.











Football Association of Moldova is working carefully with native humanitarian organisations @Aurelia Ciobanu

These funds will finance initiatives from UEFA member associations and charities specializing in youngsters’s rights and their well-being, with the precise wants presently being evaluated in shut cooperation with the member associations and native companions. The UEFA Foundation for Children moreover determined to allocate an instantaneous emergency assist fund of €100,000 to help Ukrainian youngsters and refugees.

The emergency assist fund will probably be offered to the Football Association of Moldova, which is already working with native humanitarian organisations to help Ukrainian refugee youngsters arriving within the nation. Part of those provisions can even be used to offer medicines and provides to youngsters’s hospitals in Ukraine.

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA President and Chairman of the UEFA Foundation for Children “Children are very vulnerable during conflicts and it is our duty to help defend their fundamental rights and their health. Thanks to the solidarity of European football and the support of our partners, we will be able to provide some of the assistance that children urgently need in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries”.

Leonid Oleinicenco, President of the Football Association of Moldova “We are going by means of unprecedented instances, with hundreds of Ukrainian households looking for shelter in our nation. This concrete help from European soccer and the UEFA Foundation for Children will assist us to quickly meet the essential wants of households and their youngsters through native humanitarian organisations.”

The UEFA Foundation for Children goals to assist youngsters and defend their rights, for instance by means of sport and soccer. It offers help within the areas of well being, schooling, entry to sport, private growth, integration of minorities and employability.

The Foundation, a public utility physique underneath Swiss regulation, was created and began its actions on April 24, 2015. The basis presently invests in 180 tasks and has to this point funded greater than 400 tasks in 130 international locations worldwide. More than 1.8 million youngsters have already benefited from the muse’s work since its creation.