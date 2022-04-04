UEFA Grassroots Award for Belgian club approaching its centenary

Founded in 1924, Ik Dien, situated in Edegem, take the gold award for his or her dedication to the local people, offering grassroots soccer for males, girls, girls and boys, in addition to staging their very own Rainbow Month to advertise variety and equality amongst its 800 members.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the sport throughout Europe, Ik Dien (which interprets as “I serve”) has labored to supply enjoying alternatives to folks of all ages, organising strolling soccer programmes for veterans and youth initiatives for younger gamers. The membership has additionally positioned a powerful emphasis on the event of ladies’ soccer by participating within the UEFA Playmakers scheme and organising its personal ladies’ soccer festivals.

In their very own phrases: Sandra Aznar, Ik Dien board member “It’s a club to be proud of. We grew almost 15 per cent in the past five years and have almost 700 playing members and 120 volunteers active here in the club. Everybody is welcome regardless of their age, gender, talent, skin tone or religion. It’s ‘Ik Dien, one team.’ We train to win but we play for fun – fair play is one of our key values. “[To win the UEFA Grassroots Award] is a superb achievement and recognition for all of the exhausting work completed for nearly 100 years.”

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president “Selecting the winners of the UEFA Grassroots Awards is at all times an pleasing and provoking job. It highlights the spectacular, inclusive, and noteworthy tasks of nationwide associations and golf equipment throughout the continent, whose affect typically sways past sports activities. “Congratulations to the winners, and I wish you and all the nominees even more future success as you continue to forge these outstanding projects that have an essential impact on the game’s growth and your communities.”

Best Amateur Club 2021/22: Bronze and Silver winners

Silver: FC Kumayri (Armenia)

FC Kumayri organises actions in 20 communities in its native Shirak area, benefiting greater than 250 deprived girls and boys. The membership makes use of soccer to advertise integration, creating a multi-faceted strategy to assist kids’s private and social growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, FC Kumayri additionally supplied on-line conferences with coaches and video supplies to assist gamers practice at dwelling.

Bronze: Udruženje Respekt (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Founded in 2014, Udruženje Respekt provides free membership to kids, with its mission to supply entry to soccer for all younger folks in the local people who wish to play, no matter age, skill or background. With greater than 200 members, Respekt additionally possess males’s and girls’s senior groups, whose gamers work alongside certified coaches to assist the kids find out about inclusion, integration and empathy.

About the UEFA Grassroots Awards

Since 2010, the UEFA Grassroots Awards have celebrated excellence beneath the elite ranges of European soccer, highlighting the unsung heroes whose dedication permits the sport to thrive and supplies a basis for the broader growth of the game.

Candidates are nominated by UEFA’s member nationwide associations, with award winners chosen by UEFA’s Executive Committee, following suggestions made by the organisation’s Grassroots Panel and Development and Technical Assistance Committee.

How does UEFA choose the winners?

The standards for Best Amateur Club embody excellent work within the grassroots recreation, offering for a variety of individuals and delivering a constructive social affect. This season, specific consideration was paid in searching for a contribution to the return to play following the pandemic, in addition to collaboration with faculties or different establishments whereas supporting UEFA’s total grassroots philosophy.