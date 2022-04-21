UEFA hosts productive talks with Football Supporters Europe – one year after failed breakaway | Inside UEFA

Football Supporters Europe (FSE), the umbrella organisation of fan teams at European degree, held a board assembly on the headquarters of European soccer’s governing physique in Nyon on 20 April, and mentioned a variety of key soccer matters with senior UEFA representatives.

Following the assembly, UEFA introduced its assist for ‘Win It On the Pitch’ – a marketing campaign pushed by FSE that’s petitioning the European Union (EU) to guard the rules of the European sports activities mannequin (www.winitonthepitch.eu), primarily based on rules akin to sporting benefit, promotion and relegation, and monetary solidarity.

Yesterday’s vital discussions befell precisely one yr on from when the soccer neighborhood united towards a so-called ‘super league’, with a spontaneous and widespread backlash from supporters, golf equipment, coaches, gamers, governing our bodies and politicians leaving plans for the ill-fated proposal in tatters.

The episode has galvanised public and political assist throughout Europe for long run concrete actions at EU degree to forestall future makes an attempt. The European Citizens’ Initiative, ‘Win It On the Pitch’, already formally registered by the European Commission, offers EU residents and soccer followers the possibility to place an finish to the tremendous league as soon as and for all by amassing a million signatures by March 2023.

“Football belongs to its fans and they played a critical role in stopping last year’s shameless attempt by a few wealthy clubs to take it away. We applaud FSE for this European Citizens’ Initiative, which we fully encourage and support,” stated UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis after assembly with the FSE board.

“The super league plot may have failed, but the fight is far from over. Win It On The Pitch is a simple way for ordinary citizens to demand the EU take action to secure the future of our most popular and played sport,” added FSE Executive Director Ronan Evain, thanking UEFA and its 55 member associations for his or her assist.

“It is more important than ever for all stakeholders to come together to protect clubs and competitions across the continent, as well as the principles on which our game should be based,” stated Mr Evain.

“The European sport model is based on popular principles such as sporting merit, promotion and relegation, and financial solidarity,” added Theodore Theodoridis. “Its principles must be protected at EU-level to ensure the sustainability of clubs, leagues, competitions, and communities.”

In addition to the European Citizens’ Initiative marketing campaign, UEFA and the FSE additionally mentioned a number of different collaborative tasks. These included analysis into secure standing for followers in stadia, away followers internet hosting circumstances and UEFA’s membership competitors reform proposals post-2024.

UEFA asks all soccer followers to signal the ‘Win It On The Pitch’ petition. Help defend soccer’s future now at www.winitonthepitch.eu.