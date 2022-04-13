UEFA Respect Report 2020/21: Annual review of football social responsibility activities | Inside UEFA

Each 12 months, the UEFA Respect Report gives a complete perception into how European soccer’s governing physique is supporting optimistic social change, on and off the pitch – from enhancing stadium entry for individuals with disabilities and elevating consciousness of psychological well being points, to preventing all types of discrimination and decreasing the environmental influence of UEFA competitions.

The 2020/21 edition relies on the 11 human rights and environmental insurance policies that kind the foundations of UEFA’s new soccer sustainability technique, authorised in December 2021. Download a copy today to see how our social accountability actions are making a distinction throughout 5 designated motion areas:

study our Sign for an Equal Game and Cleaner Air, Better Game sustainability campaigns. These leveraged EURO 2020 and the European Under-21 Championship respectively to lift consciousness of the influence of discrimination and air air pollution. European soccer ecosystem: see how Europe’s 55 associations raised their video games on sustainability in 2020/21 because of UEFA funding assist for 46 social accountability initiatives.

learn how the addition of a fifth pillar referred to as Responsibility to UEFA’s 2019–24 imaginative and prescient for European soccer paved the best way for a sequence of bilateral agreements with multilateral organisations, every working on the forefront of human rights and sustainability. Wider society: uncover the influence of UEFA competitions ﻿on society off the pitch, whether or not by way of breaking obstacles or making soccer extra accountable for its environmental influence.

The report additionally consists of statistics, infographics and a timeline of key 2020/21 achievements – the primary stage of UEFA’s dedication to higher documenting and measuring European soccer’s progress in direction of sustainability aims in 2021/22.

The 2020/21 UEFA Respect Report

