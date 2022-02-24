UEFA Statement | Inside UEFA

UEFA shares the worldwide group’s vital concern for the safety scenario creating in Europe and strongly condemns the continued Russian army invasion in Ukraine.

As the governing physique of European soccer, UEFA is working tirelessly to develop and promote soccer in response to frequent European values corresponding to peace and respect for human rights, within the spirit of the Olympic Charter. We stay resolute in our solidarity with the soccer group in Ukraine and stand prepared to increase our hand to the Ukrainian individuals.

We are coping with this case with the utmost seriousness and urgency. Decisions will likely be taken by the UEFA Executive Committee and introduced tomorrow.