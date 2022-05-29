UEFA statement on the issues surrounding UEFA Champions League final kick-off delay | Inside UEFA

UEFA EURO 2020

Prince Abraham
This created a build-up of followers attempting to get in. As a consequence, the kick off was delayed by 35 minutes to permit as many followers as potential with real tickets to realize entry.

As numbers exterior the stadium continued to construct up after kick off, the police dispersed them with tear fuel and compelled them away from the stadium.

UEFA is sympathetic to these affected by these occasions and can additional overview these issues urgently along with the French police and authorities, and with the French Football Federation.



