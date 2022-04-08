UEFA supporting WADA Play True Day for Peace | Inside UEFA

UEFA has given its full help to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2022 Play True Day for Peace, which underlines the dedication to combating doping and guaranteeing clear competitors. UEFA’s anti-doping actions are embodied within the two pillars of schooling and testing.

Delivering schooling





A UEFA integrity instructional session in Riga, Latvia UEFA by way of Sportsfile

Awareness and prevention are key components of UEFA’s anti-doping programme. In a median season, the organisation delivers 48 data classes to each female and male groups competing in our numerous youth competitions.

In addition, UEFA has launched a brand new funding scheme which earmarks €10,000 for every of our 55 member affiliation for schooling programmes, which can permit nationwide our bodies to achieve as much as 35’000 gamers and 1700 medical employees throughout Europe.

Extensive testing





UEFA anti-doping officers at EURO 2020UEFA by way of Getty Images

According to WADA, soccer is the world’s most examined sport, forward of athletics and biking. UEFA conducts the third-highest variety of exams of any sports activities physique worldwide, with round 3,000 blood and urine samples collected every season throughout membership and nationwide staff competitions. In addition, particular screening is carried out for substances similar to EPO, ESA and human progress hormone.

For instance, a complete of 1616 exams had been carried out inside the framework of UEFA EURO 2020, by way of a mixture of pre-tournament out-of-competition testing and in-competition testing at qualifying matches and through the EURO itself. All exams returned damaging outcomes.

To guarantee the security of the groups underneath COVID-19 protocols, UEFA applied extra hygiene measures similar to separate ready areas for the 2 groups, common PCR testing for anti-doping personnel and the usage of specialised protecting tools.

In help of Ukraine

This yr WADA is utilizing its annual Play True Day to strengthen the message of peace, because the sporting world expresses solidarity with the folks of Ukraine amid the on-going battle and humanitarian disaster within the nation.

