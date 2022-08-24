UEFA Technical Observers review 2021/22 season | Inside UEFA

Covering over 180 matches throughout final season’s UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League and UEFA Europa League, 41 technical observers gave their enter to overview the important thing tendencies that formed the respective competitions.

UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Technical Observers’ overview of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League season focuses on the rise of the five-man again line, and the fluid five-strong assault they’re designed to counter.

Read the complete technical report here

Five on the again … and the entrance too “Often we speak about tactical systems and very often we forget that a defensive system with a very different behaviour has a completely different effect.” This quote by Roberto Martínez, the Belgium nationwide coach and UEFA match observer, options in an evaluation of three and five-man defences in final season’s UEFA Champions League that’s discovered within the newly printed technical report of the 2021/22 competitors. Martínez’s phrases are pertinent for highlighting how a formation can imply many issues, relying on how it’s utilized. While the commonest formations in 2021/22 had been 1-4-3-3, 1-4-2-3-1 and 1-4-4-2, 17 of the groups concerned from the group stage onwards began not less than one match with a again three or 5 – and coaches took various approaches.

UEFA Women’s Champions League

The UEFA Technical Observers’ overview of the 2021/22 UEFA Women’s Champions League season highlights areas like excessive urgent and full-back deployment.

Read the complete technical report here

Press for fulfillment This was the primary UEFA Women’s Champions League season with a full group stage and the Technical Observer crew had been eager to focus on how else the competitors had developed. In 2018 the report famous how few groups efficiently operated a excessive press however all that has modified within the house of 4 years. Five golf equipment – Chelsea, Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern München and Real Madrid – allowed opponents 10.0 or fewer passes per defensive motion earlier than regaining the ball, maybe linked to the speedy rise in athletic conditioning, with a ten% rise in high-intensity operating (sprints of over 23km/h) in possession between 2020 and 2021, and a 30% enhance out of possession. The two best groups on this account had been Lyon and Barcelona, who each scored 9 objectives over the season from ball recoveries of their attacking third. They in fact reached the ultimate and in he notes on that recreation, Republic of Ireland coach Vera Pauw famous: “Lyon tackled and battled for the ball with a high forward press and made immediate transitions to attack after winning possession. It resulted in Barcelona not being able to start the game in the way they would have wanted.”

UEFA Europa League

The UEFA Technical Observers’ overview of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League season has found that good crossing and ball-playing defenders are more and more key parts to success.

Read the complete technical report here