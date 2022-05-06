UEFA to stage UEFA Champions League Trophy Experience during final week | Inside UEFA

Football followers within the French capital for the UEFA Champions League ultimate can take pleasure in a passionate environment, meet fellow followers and get within the festive spirit on the UEFA Champions League Trophy Experience, going down throughout the week of the ultimate, 26 to twenty-eight May, in Paris and Saint-Denis. The celebrations are free to attend and open to all, even to these with no match ticket.





French followers collect on the Place l’Hôtel de Ville throughout UEFA EURO 2016@Miguel Medina AFP through Getty Images

Place de l’Hôtel de Ville, subsequent to the placing nineteenth century metropolis corridor constructing flanked by the well-known procuring avenue, Rue Rivoli on one facet and the Seine River on the opposite, would be the location of the occasion in Paris. Fans will be capable of take pleasure in a mini pitch, the official UEFA Champions League trophy show, captains’ jersey shows, selfie factors, a fan store and extra.

Fans in Saint-Denis can take pleasure in festivities at Place Victor Hugo in entrance of the long-lasting Basilique Saint-Denis and subsequent to native cafes and eating places that includes an enormous trophy set up, inflatable soccer actions, selfie factors and extra.

“After nearly three years without a fan event on the fringes of the UEFA Champions League final, we are delighted to welcome football fans from around the world to the UEFA Champions League Trophy Experience in the week leading up to the most prestigious event in European club football. Fans will have an unforgettable experience in a lively, festive atmosphere in one of the most beautiful cities in the world that is also rich in football tradition,” UEFA Events stated in a press release.

Note to media

Media are welcome to attend and might apply for accreditation by sending an e mail to: media@uefa.ch

