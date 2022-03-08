UEFA Together #WePlayStrong launches new TV advert on International Women’s Day | Inside UEFA

UEFA’s Together #WePlayStrong marketing campaign is celebrating International Women’s Day 2022 with the launch of a TV business showcasing the constructive impression of soccer on younger women’ lives.

Set to be broadcast throughout tonight’s UEFA Champions League motion, “Skills For Life” demonstrates how taking part in soccer nurtures wider life abilities, equivalent to confidence, management, communication and resilience, that may assist to set ladies and women up for achievement on and off the pitch.

By portraying a world the place ladies are equal and assured leaders in historically male-dominated careers, the business reinforces this 12 months’s most important theme forInternational Women’s Day – “Time to break the bias”.

Boosting women’ participation charges in soccer

Launched in 2017, the Together #WePlayStrong marketing campaign goals to extend participation ranges amongst 13-17 year-old women by shifting perceptions of ladies’s soccer – a key objective of UEFA’s Time for Action technique.

With initiatives just like the “Skills For Life” business, UEFA hopes extra mother and father will select soccer as a sporting pathway for his or her daughters, serving to to spice up general participation charges for ladies’ soccer throughout the continent.

UEFA is intensifying efforts to capitalise on this summer time’s Women’s EURO 2022 closing in England, which is anticipated to draw a brand new viewers of women and girls with little or no earlier expertise of watching or taking part in soccer

The science behind sports activities participation

Aside from bodily well being advantages, a report by Ernst & Young and espnW says that taking part in sport helps women be extra assured and carry out higher at school, incomes higher social and financial mobility, particularly these from a minority group background. This can be supported by UEFA’s personal analysis, stating that younger ladies who play soccer report greater ranges of confidence, vanity, well-being and motivation than women who play no sports activities in any respect.

Proving sports activities can create pathways to success for younger females, 94% of ladies in government degree positions report having performed sports activities and 74% say a background in sports activities can speed up a girl’s profession, noting that former athletes are inclined to see initiatives by to completion, inspire others and construct sturdy groups.

With soccer nonetheless generally seen as a males’s sport, UEFA Together #WePlayStrong works to vary these misconceptions by not solely inspiring younger women to get entangled but in addition encouraging mother and father to introduce their daughters to soccer.

A 2017 report produced by UEFA signifies that relations are one of the crucial influential the reason why younger women develop into concerned in soccer, nevertheless, exterior analysis exhibits fathers who’re soccer followers don’t introduce their daughters to taking part in in the identical numbers or on the identical levels as they do their sons. Additionally, moms usually don’t select soccer as an extra-curricular exercise for younger daughters, that means training on the advantages of taking part in soccer is crucial to ladies’ participation.