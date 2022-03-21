UEFA Women’s Champions League: group stage success creates knockout round excitement

“We felt a bit like little kids before Christmas,” says Servette FCCF’s Sandy Maendly. “It was special for us – we would never have imagined competing in it this season.”

The topic of her pleasure is the UEFA Women’s Champions League, which this season did away with the outdated combination of qualifying mini-tournaments and knockout ties within the competitors correct to launch a 16-team home-and-away group stage, operating between October and December. The Swiss midfielder’s crew had been drawn in Group A alongside heavy-hitters Wolfsburg, Juventus and Chelsea, which assured a feast of residence video games in opposition to high quality opposition, whetting the urge for food in Maendly’s residence city.





New UEFA Women’s Champions League format defined

“I’m from Geneva, so it is always special to be able to play in your own stadium,” she says, referring to the town’s 30,000-capacity Stade de Genève, the place Servette performed their group video games. It was a giant step up from the cosier confines of Servette’s standard residence, the Stade de la Fontenette, however big crowds completely justified the change.

“This year, to be playing in the Champions League for the first time – with fans – made it even more beautiful. The club did a lot of promotion and publicity in the city for the three matches. There was a lot of talk on social channels and posters in the city; there was a bit of a buzz. People got to know us because of the Champions League so when they realised we had qualified, suddenly people who had never been before came for those matches. Against Chelsea there were over 12,000.”

Nadine Kessler, UEFA chief of ladies’s soccer: “In this first season of the centralised UEFA Women’s Champions League we had 13 group-stage matches played in major venues. We are delighted to see this trend continue into the quarter-finals, where seven of the eight clubs will play in their bigger stadium. It’s an incredible occasion and a quarter-final line-up that promises world-class football in world-class class arenas. Big moments like these are what women’s club football needs.”

A shiny future for ladies’s soccer





How the UWCL will revolutionise the sport

By elevating the visibility and competitiveness of elite European girls’s soccer, the brand new group stage is a key driver of UEFA’s five-year technique for securing a extra sustainable future for the ladies’s sport, Time for Action. The competitors was given unprecedented broadcast protection due to a ground-breaking worldwide deal with DAZN and YouTube, which ensured that each sport within the competitors correct can be proven at no cost for the primary two seasons. In earlier years, protection was on a piecemeal foundation previous to the ultimate, with little likelihood to look at golf equipment exterior their residence territories. Now each sport is accessible on faucet, and the group stage alone drew greater than 14 million views from over 210 nations and territories all over the world.

The revamp additionally gave the primary half of the season a correct narrative, slightly than a few rounds of typically one-sided knockout ties. The ups and downs of the likes of Arsenal, Juventus, Wolfsburg and Chelsea offered new drama. “This needed to happen,” mentioned Gunners defender Leah Williamson. “Before, you could be in and out of the Champions League like that, whereas now there’s exposure for the women’s game. Getting to play in those high-quality games – and six of them just in the group stage – is really important for us and for the growth of the women’s game.”

It actually captured the creativeness, evidenced by the variety of followers flocking to look at the video games in individual. In the final season not impacted by the worldwide pandemic and the place the rounds of 32 and 16 had been nonetheless performed over two legs – in 2019/20 – the typical crowd throughout 48 video games was 1,732. Over the identical variety of matches, the group stage imply determine this season was virtually double at 3,381, regardless of some continued COVID restrictions. That included 18,344 at Parc des Princes for Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid and, as Maendly talked about, a Swiss file 12,782 watching Servette FCCF face Chelsea in Geneva. Those two video games had been a part of an combination attendance of almost 60,000 throughout the eight Matchday 3 video games.

New groups and greater stadiums





Listen to the brand new UEFA Women’s Champions League anthem

That momentum continues into the spring. It’s helped by a new Together #WePlayStrong advert, which promotes the Skills for Life marketing campaign, and the brand new UEFA Women’s Champions League Physical Analysis report, which accommodates particulars of the quarter-finals onwards from the previous two seasons. Almost each knockout sport this season can be at every membership’s predominant stadium; The quarter-final return leg Barcelona v Real Madrid can be performed in entrance of a packed Camp Nou and is about to interrupt one other attendance file.

The new format additionally opened up alternatives for golf equipment apart from the established powers. Three contenders – HB Køge, Hoffenheim and Real Madrid – made their European debuts, whereas Benfica, Juventus, Servette and WFC Kharkiv had been among the many remaining 16 for the primary time in any format. Breidablik, in the meantime, had been the primary Icelandic aspect to play in any full UEFA membership competitors group stage. Forward Tiffany McCarty mentioned, “It’s every soccer player’s dream to be playing in the Champions League, so I’m grateful that I can be a part of this.”

As nicely as short-term advantages for gamers and followers alike, Maendly anticipates long-term good points. “There are more games at the top level between big teams and there are more clubs across Europe with women’s teams – it’s interesting for development of women’s football,” she says. “Now there are a lot more female references whereas before, girls who played football all watched the men – having a group stage really makes it like the Champions League.” So tune in. The drama’s solely simply starting.

