UEFA Women’s EURO anti-doping drive proves its worth | Inside UEFA

The anti-doping programme – the largest-ever carried out within the UEFA European Women’s Championship – started in January 2022 and lasted till the completion of the ultimate event in England on the finish of final month.

UEFA labored intently with a number of nationwide anti-doping organisations (NADOs) from international locations collaborating within the event to coordinate testing actions and share info.

A complete of 416 samples had been collected by UEFA and the NADOs from January 2022 till the tip of the event – with 208 of them collected by UEFA throughout this era.

In-competition and out-of-competition testing

According to testing information saved within the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) database, UEFA collected 84 samples out-of-competition from gamers who gathered with their nationwide groups throughout the worldwide weeks of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifying matches in February and April, in addition to within the fast pre-tournament interval in June and at coaching base camps and crew motels between matches throughout the event.

In addition, 124 samples had been collected in-competition by UEFA throughout exams carried out in any respect 31 matches on the remaining event.

All of the samples collected by UEFA throughout the pre-tournament testing programme and remaining event had been unfavorable.

London laboratory evaluation

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory in London was contracted to analyse the samples in accordance with the event schedule. In-competition samples had been analysed inside 24 or 48 hours of receipt by the laboratory, relying on the competitors stage, to make sure that the preliminary outcomes had been recognized earlier than the groups’ subsequent video games.

All samples had been additionally added to the gamers’ organic passports, which permits the monitoring of naturally occurring biomarkers (resembling testosterone and haemoglobin) over time; variations could also be indicators of doping, however can even present intelligence for goal testing.

UEFA labored intently with the professional athlete passport administration unit on the Lausanne laboratory in Switzerland to make sure that immediate monitoring of the passports might inform goal testing of gamers each earlier than and throughout the event.

Under UEFA’s long-term pattern storage programme, all samples from Women’s EURO 2022 can be saved for ten years. This signifies that UEFA can be ready to reanalyse any samples if and when required.