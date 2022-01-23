UFC 270 live: Champion Francis Ngannou ‘hits way harder than Deontay’

A younger Aussie has made an enormous assertion on his UFC debut with a sensational efficiency that left Joe Rogan surprised.

Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and French fighter Ciryl Gane will sq. off on Sunday AEDT, however the bout could possibly be Ngannou’s final within the UFC.

The Cameroonian’s contract with the UFC expires after this struggle, and he would change into a free agent if he loses.

Speaking to MMA Hour, Ngannou instructed he’s contemplating strolling away from the UFC and goal a much bigger paycheck elsewhere.

“I feel I should not be needing to borrow money for my training camp,” he mentioned.

“At some point, I’m gonna go after the money.

“I’m going to boxing for sure.

“I’m not challenging the system, I’m just saying my right.”

Earlier this month, boxing royalty Tyson Fury tweeted that he was involved in combating Ngannou, and the UFC champion’s supervisor Marquel Martin claimed that he hits tougher than Fury’s most up-to-date opponent Deontay Wilder.

“I acknowledge it’s very difficult to hit Tyson,” Martin informed Sky Sports.

“However, if Francis was to put together six to 12 months on strictly boxing, I’m confident Francis can learn the mechanics and timing he’d need to land some power shots.

“Now, I have all the respect in the world for Tyson, but Francis hits way harder than Deontay. “That’s not an opinion, that’s a fact.”

‘Special’ Aussie stuns Joe Rogan on UFC debut

Remember the title Jack Della Maddalena.

The Australian made his UFC debut on the cardboard for the Ngannou-Gane struggle and he made an impression in his welterweight struggle with Pete Rodriguez.

Della Maddalena had been because of struggle Warlley Alves, however the Brazilian withdrew because of an undisclosed harm.

But the 25-year-old from Perth regarded proper at residence in his first UFC bout, defeating Rodriguez by way of TKO inside the primary spherical.

Della Maddalena was a category above and ended the struggle with a brutal left hand to Rodriguez’s head, sending him falling to the ground and forcing the referee to cease the struggle after simply three minutes.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan was extraordinarily impressed with the Aussie’s skill to transition easily between combating stances.

“Oh my goodness that was smooth,” Rogan mentioned.

“Della Maddalena is something special, he really is good and he’s only 25 years old, this kid has a huge future ahead of him.

“Throughout the entire round you saw such smooth, technical striking, such amazing IQ in terms of octagon intelligence. So good, this kid’s good.”

Della Maddalena has now received his final 11 fights in a row and mentioned he didn’t really feel nervous making his UFC debut.

“To be honest, I was waiting for the jitters and they never came, so same as usual you know,” he mentioned after the struggle.

Rogan heaped reward on Della Maddalena and mentioned it is going to solely be a matter of time earlier than he’s within the octagon once more.

“It was stellar,” he mentioned.

“You looked so smooth and your ability to slide just out of range of his shots and land the counters of your own was incredibly impressive.

“Jack, you’re 25 years old. You have an amazing future ahead of you and I can’t wait to see you inside the octagon again.”

Clearly completely satisfied together with his efficiency, a pumped-up Della Maddalena thought he is likely to be a contender for the US$50,000 bonus for the very best knockout of the evening.

“That’s what I like to call ‘the 50-G spot’ baby,” he mentioned.

FULL CARD

Main card

Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane — undisputed UFC heavyweight championship

Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo — UFC flyweight championship

Michel Pereira Lima vs Andre Fialho — Welterweights

Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov — Bantamweights

Trevin Giles vs Michael Morales — Welterweights

Prelims

Raoni Barcelos vs Victor Henry — Bantamweights

Jack Della Maddalena defeated Pete Rodriguez by way of TKO (R1, 2.59)

Tony Gravely defeated Saimon Oliveira by way of unanimous resolution

Matt Frevola defeated Genaro Valdez by way of TKO (R1, 3.15)

Early prelims

Vanessa Demopoulos defeated Silvana Juarez by way of submission (R1, 2.25)

Jasmine Jasudavicious defeated Kay Hansen by way of unanimous resolution