UFC 271 live: Hyped UFC star crashes down, left unconscious

There are whispers behind the scenes the UFC made a monstrous mistake after hype-machine “Blood Diamond” was given a brutal actuality verify.

The dream trans-Tasman re-match between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya is lastly right here.

Whittaker’s return to the Octagon headlines a stacked card at UFC 271 in Houston, Texas, which additionally options Aussie Tai Tuivasa in one of many greatest fights of his profession in opposition to cult-hero Derrick Lewis.

You can observe all of the reside outcomes under.

UFC hype-machine’s brutal get up name

The UFC world was eagerly awaiting the debut of Zimbabwean-born New Zealander Mike Mathetha, who has secured worldwide consideration together with his “Blood Diamond” stage identify.

But the hype deflated virtually immediately as Mathetha was brutally choked unconscious by Jeremiah Wells on the preliminary undercard.

Veteran UFC journalist Damon Martin speculated in a Twitter submit that Mathetha might have been rushed into such a excessive profile struggle merely due to his teammate connection to Adesanya.

“Jeremiah Well gives Blood Diamond a rude welcome to the octagon by choking him unconscious with a rear-naked choke in the first round,” Martin posted.

“Everyone advances as their own speed so there’s no right or wrong amount of fights but that being said, it felt like he got a look largely being Adesanya’s teammate.”

Blood Diamons confirmed some robust defence when taken down, however was in the end simply submitted within the first spherical.

“I seen his eyes go back,” Wells stated contained in the Octagon.

“The choke was in.”

‘F*** the noise’: Joe Rogan’s UFC snub

Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC middleweight title this weekend – however commentator Joe Rogan gained’t be there to witness it.

The 32-year-old Adesanya will tackle Robert Whittaker at UFC 271, however controversial determine Rogan won’t be in attendance on account of a “scheduling conflict”.

According to TSN Sports, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping will commentate the highly-anticipated bout alongside John Anik and Daniel Cormier.

Anik additionally served as MC on the ceremonial weigh-in on Saturday, a job Rogan normally fulfils.

Rogan has copped intense backlash over the previous few weeks for spreading “misinformation” about the Covid-19 pandemic on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

UFC boss Dana White was requested about Rogan at a press convention on Friday, however Adesanya shortly intervened.

“I’m black, I can take this one,” he stated.

“There’s a lot of c***s in this game, there’s a lot of snakes in this game.

“I’ve been in this fight game since 2008 and Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf***ers I’ve had the pleasure of working with, understand that.

“F*** the noise, you know what they’re trying to do, you can’t control them, man, and he’s got the biggest platform in the world right now so that’s my n***** Joe Rogan, f*** the noise, just keep doing you Joe, have some mushrooms.”

The final time Adesanya and Whittaker confronted off within the Octagon, he claimed a second-round KO victory at Marvel Stadium in October 2019.

The motion at Houston’s Toyota Centre kicks off at 10am AEDT, however the principle card doesn’t get underway till not less than 2pm. Don’t anticipate to see Adesanya and Whittaker within the Octagon till round 3.30pm.

