UFC hotheads trade ugly trash talk

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal have set a fiery scene for his or her blockbuster headline struggle at UFC 272 in the present day.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal headline in the present day’s UFC 272 card in Las Vegas.

The pair have traded loads of trash discuss within the lead-up to their welterweight grudge match, which has been years within the making.

“I’m sending him to the electric chair,” Covington mentioned on the weigh-in. “I’m gonna flip the switch, fry his bum a** and electrify the T-Mobile Arena like it’s never been electrified before.”

Masvidal was additionally prepared to throw some barbs his opponent’s approach and is assured of popping out on high.

“This guy is a b***h and I can’t wait to prove it,” he mentioned. “Hey, Colby, keep selling that pay-per-view. Sell that pay-per-view, boy.

“You talk all that s*** so they (UFC fans) can buy that pay-per-view, b***h, which you ain’t getting none of.”

Full struggle card

Main Card

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Rafael dos Anjos vs Renato Moicano

Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliveira

Greg Hardy vs Sergey Spivak

Preliminary Card

Jalin Turner vs Jamie Mullarkey

Marina Rodriguez vs Yan Xionan

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Kennedy Nzechukwu

Maryna Moroz vs Mariya Agapova