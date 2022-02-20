A UFC star was despatched to the shadow realm in a scary “KO of the year contender” that has the MMA world shedding its thoughts.

UFC star Johnny Walker went limp in a terrifying knockout defeat that has introduced Jamahal Hill as a drive within the mild heavyweight division.

Hill is out of the blue a critical contender to make a run for Glover Teixeira’s belt after a press release, first spherical knockout of Walker in the principle occasion of the UFC Vegas 48 Fight Night.

Hill’s proper hand from hell noticed Walker collapse backwards after an obvious spasm the place he pushed off his toes in the midst of his fall.

It left him mendacity inclined on the fence of the Octagon.

ESPN commentator Jon Anik mentioned Walker “went limp”.

Hill adopted it up with a second clear energy punch to Walker’s jaw earlier than the referee was capable of rush in and cease the competition.

The sluggish movement replay reveals it was a pinpoint strike proper to Walker’s temple that did the injury.

It is an early contender for knockout of the yr and it earned Hill a bonus for efficiency of the night time.

“I timed that one coming forward,” Hill mentioned within the Octagon.

“I just threw and it landed and it landed clean. Because if that one didn’t land, I had another one coming right behind it. It was good.”

He is undefeated within the UFC with three knockout wins, one win by way of a unanimous choice and a no-contest end result.

“I’m feeling great,” Hill mentioned.

“I just wanted to come out here and show myself again and show what I can do. Stop doubting, start believing.

“I’m ready to come for that UFC star goes limp from sickening KO punch. Right now, we’re going to see. I’m going to get with the head bosses and see what makes sense.”

The hype is constructing.

Veteran fight sports activities columnist Kevin Iole posted on Twitter the end was “one of the best KOs I have ever seen”.

“It ranks among the greatest knockouts in UFC history and should vault Hill into the top 10 of the light heavyweight division,” he wrote for yahoo.com.

MMA Fighting journalist Damon Martin described Hill’s hook as a “right hand cemetery”.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi posted: “Jamahal Hill has some dynamite in them hands. My goodness gracious”.

UFC fighter Tatiana Suarez wrote on Twitter: “Holy smokes. OMG”.

UFC welterweight Bryan Barberena wrote: “That KO was nuts”.