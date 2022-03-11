UFO believers think aliens will stop WW3

As world tensions attain ranges not seen for the reason that Cold War, UFO believers are crossing their fingers hoping that aliens will step in.

Crippling sanctions imposed by the worldwide neighborhood in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine have wreaked havoc on Russia’s economic system, elevating fears that an more and more remoted Vladimir Putin might resort to nuclear weapons.

Mr Putin put the nation’s nuclear forces on “high alert” final month for the primary time for the reason that Sixties in response to Western sanctions, which the Russian chief later described as “akin to a declaration of war”.

Increasingly drastic measures by the US together with the banning of Russian oil, fuel and coal imports, and widespread boycotts by Western firms, have crashed the Russian rouble and the nation’s monetary system.

Investors at the moment are elevating the danger of Russia utilizing nuclear weapons, the Australian Financial Review reported on Friday, citing comments by billionaire hedge fund supervisor Ray Dalio and evaluation from BCA Research, which put the prospect within the subsequent 12 months at 10 per cent.

“If Putin concludes he has no future, the risk is he will decide that no one else should have a future either,” stated BCA world chief strategist Peter Berezin.

Nick Pope, who beforehand investigated UFO experiences on the UK’s Ministry of Defence, told Metro there was the “widespread belief” inside the neighborhood that aliens had “switched off” nuclear gadgets previously.

He stated one notable declare was a 1980 incident close to two Royal Air Force Bases in Suffolk, England – dubbed “Britain’s Roswell” – when US Air Force personnel reported seeing a wierd metallic object hovering in Rendlesham Forest close to RAF Woodbridge.

“It’s claimed that the UK’s best-known UFO sighting – the Rendlesham Forest incident – involved the shutdown of nukes,” Mr Pope advised the outlet.

“Because of the Official Secrets Act, I can neither confirm nor deny that any nuclear weapons were stored at RAF Bentwaters or RAF Woodbridge But I’m aware of claims, from personnel stationed at the two bases involved in the Rendlesham affair, that light beams from the UFO penetrated the weapons storage area and had an effect on some of the ordnance.”

The topic has been a frequent level of dialogue on-line since Russia’s invasion.

“I really believe the visitors will not let any nation use nukes again,” one person wrote on Reddit’s UFO forum final month.

“The documented and credible events at US bases such as Minot USAF air base along with serious incidents at other nuclear missile facilities worldwide (Poland 1980) convinced me that they will intervene to prevent the use of nuclear weapons.”

But Mr Pope stated individuals shouldn’t anticipate aliens to step in if nuclear struggle broke out.

“I’m afraid it’s just wishful thinking,” he stated.

“Even if we’re being observed by benign extraterrestrials, they didn’t intervene to stop atomic bombs being dropped on Hiroshima or Nagasaki, so there’s no reason to suppose they’d intervene to stop a nuclear war now. Frankly, it’s a spiritual belief that reminds me of religion, with its central premise of salvation from above. It’s an abrogation of responsibility. No gods or aliens are going to step in and prevent nuclear war – it’s down to us.”

In 2010, researcher Robert Hastings organized a unprecedented press convention in Washington DC the place former Air Force personnel testified that UFOs had deactivated US and Russian nuclear missiles.

Among the ex-servicemembers who spoke had been Rendlesham Forest witness retired Colonel Charles Halt, and Robert Jamison, a retired USAF nuclear missile focusing on officer, who described a number of events having to exit and “restart” missiles that had been deactivated after UFOs had been noticed close by, CBS reported.

Former Air Force Captain Robert Salas additionally spoke of an incident at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana in 1967 when 10 ICBMs he was overseeing all of a sudden turned inoperative after base safety reported a mysterious pink glowing object within the sky.

Hastings, writer of UFOs & Nukes: Extraordinary Encounters at Nuclear Weapons Sites, says he has interviewed greater than 150 veterans reporting incursions at American nuclear weapons amenities.

He advised the UK’s Telegraph in 2010 that aliens might have interfered with US and Soviet nuclear weapons throughout the Cold War to ship a “sign to Washington and Moscow that we are playing with fire”.

UFOs have seen renewed curiosity lately, with the US authorities declassifying a sequence of movies of unidentified objects encountered by the US Navy and formally acknowledging it’s learning the phenomenon for the primary time in a long time.

A much-anticipated report back to Congress by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in June final 12 months – which targeted on the potential nationwide safety threats if the sightings had been Russian or Chinese experimental expertise – was criticised as “inconclusive”.

The Pentagon this year formed a brand new workplace to check “unidentified aerial phenomenon”, marking the US authorities’s first formal, complete investigation of the subject for the reason that US Air Force ended its 22-year probe, dubbed Project Blue Book, in 1969.