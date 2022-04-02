Uganda deports leading Rwandan opposition figure | News24

The Ugandan authorities has deported a number one determine within the banned Rwandan opposition.

The ban follows the nation’s vow to crack down on “a terrorist outfit”.

Robert Mukombozi labored as a journalist earlier than going to Rwanda, however fell out with the federal government and has been dwelling in exile.

Uganda stated Saturday it had deported a number one determine in a banned Rwandan opposition group, in an extra signal of warming ties between Kampala and Kigali after years of tensions.

The expulsion of Robert Mukombozi of the exiled Rwandan National Congress (RNC) follows a pledge by the highly effective son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to crack down on what Kigali considers a terrorist outfit.

The presence on Ugandan soil of rebels in search of to topple Rwandan President Paul Kagame has been a long-running sore in relations between the 2 neighbours.

Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba stated on Twitter that Mukombozi had been expelled, describing him as an “enemy of Rwanda and Uganda” and posting photos of him heading in direction of a airplane at Entebbe airport.

Mukombozi, a Rwandan born in Uganda, labored as a journalist with native media earlier than going to Rwanda however fell out with the federal government and has been dwelling in exile in Australia, in accordance with Ugandan intelligence.

It was not instantly identified the place he had been expelled to.

Kainerugaba – the pinnacle of Uganda’s land forces and a particular presidential adviser – stated solely he has been “sent back wherever he came from”.

Museveni’s son has been instrumental in mending lengthy hostile relations with Kigali, together with holding talks with Kagame that led to the reopening of the land border in January after three years of closure.

In February, he vowed to halt the “illegal and criminal” actions of the RNC in Uganda, saying the group had almost pushed the 2 international locations to a “stupid war”.

The RNC was based in 2010 by former Rwandan military chief Kayumba Nyamwasa and ex-spy boss Patrick Karegeya who each went into exile in South Africa and have become fierce Kagame critics.

“Gen Kayumba, I have warned you enough. You are playing with my country and the results will be terrible for you. RNC has absolutely no space in Uganda,” Kainerugaba tweeted.

Nyamwasa – who had helped Kagame create his ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front – survived two assassination makes an attempt in South Africa in 2010, whereas Karegeya was killed in a Johannesburg resort in 2014.

An inquest into Karegeya’s homicide prompt there might be ties to Kagame’s regime however the Rwandan authorities has denied any involvement.

Although Museveni and Kagame had been shut allies within the Nineteen Eighties and Nineteen Nineties, the 2 international locations later fell out over mutual accusations of espionage, abductions and assist for rebels.

The Uganda-Rwanda border was abruptly closed in 2019 as tensions spiraled, however was reopened in January this 12 months in a serious signal of rapprochement.