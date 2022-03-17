Ugandan author charged with cyber stalking president | News24

Author Norman Tumuhimbise was resulting from launch a e-book important of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni earlier than his arrest.

He and a feminine journalist had been tortured earlier than being charged with cyber stalking.

Uganda has witnessed a sequence of crackdowns aimed toward stamping out dissent.

Ugandan writer and activist Norman Tumuhimbise and a feminine journalist have been charged with cyber stalking the nation’s president, their lawyer instructed AFP Thursday, the second author to be arrested by the authorities not too long ago.

Tumuhimbise, who heads native stress group The Alternative Movement and a web based media platform Alternative Digitalk TV, was resulting from launch a e-book important of President Yoweri Museveni on March 30.

The 36-year-old was amongst 9 journalists arrested for offensive communication every week in the past. Seven had been launched with out being charged, his lawyer Eron Kiiza stated.

Kiiza instructed AFP:

Norman Tumuhimbise and his colleague, Farida Bikobere, who works with him at Digitalk TV, had been charged with cyber-stalking the president.

Following Wednesday’s listening to, “The two denied the charges and were remanded to Luzira prison until March 21,” he stated, referring to a maximum-security facility within the capital Kampala.

“Both were tortured like the other journalists with whom they were arrested.”

According to court docket paperwork seen by AFP, prosecutors allege Tumuhimbise and Bikobere used their on-line platform to relay “offensive communication… directed against the person of the President of Uganda”.

Tumuhimbise and his colleagues had been reportedly bundled right into a van by armed safety personnel final week, with Kiiza alleging that police additionally confiscated telephones, laptops, recorders and cameras from the media outlet.

Tumuhimbise is the second author to be charged with offensive communication in latest months.

Award-winning Ugandan writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija fled to Germany final month to hunt medical remedy after allegedly having been tortured following his detention on costs of insulting Museveni and his son.

Rukirabashaija’s arrest had raised worldwide concern, with each the European Union and the United States calling for his launch.

The costs towards Rukirabashaija associated to unflattering feedback on Twitter about Museveni, who has dominated Uganda since 1986, and his highly effective son Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In one submit he described Kainerugaba, a common who many Ugandans imagine is positioning himself to take over from his 77-year-old father, as “obese” and a “curmudgeon”.

Uganda has witnessed a sequence of crackdowns aimed toward stamping out dissent, with journalists attacked, legal professionals jailed, election displays prosecuted and opposition leaders violently muzzled.

If convicted, Tumuhimbise and Bikobere danger a 12 months in jail and/or a high quality, beneath the pc misuse act.

