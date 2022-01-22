Ugandan president’s son visits Rwanda in sign of warming ties | News24

(Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images by way of Getty Images)

Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the highly effective son of Uganda’s president, arrived in Rwanda on Saturday to satisfy President Paul Kagame for a go to that marks warming relations between the neighbouring nations after years of stress.

Kainerugaba – a basic who’s rumoured to be a doable successor of his 77-year-old father, President Yoweri Museveni – was anticipated to satisfy Kagame within the afternoon through the one-day journey, the state-affiliated Rwanda Broadcasting Agency reported.

The border between the East African nations has been closed for practically three years.

Uganda’s authorities made no official remark, however a supply near Kainerugaba advised AFP the overall “will be meeting senior Rwandan officials and the President of Rwanda”.

“The issues between the two countries are on the agenda,” the supply added.

The assembly comes lower than every week after Kainerugaba tweeted two images of Kagame, one of many president as a younger man carrying army fatigues and a newer picture of him in a swimsuit.

“This is my uncle, Paul Kagame. Those who fight him fight my family. They should all be careful,” the tweet mentioned.

Kainerugaba’s father Museveni and Kagame had been shut allies over the Nineteen Eighties and 90s throughout struggles for energy of their respective nation, earlier than changing into bitter rivals.

Rwanda abruptly closed its border with Uganda in February 2019, reducing off an essential commerce hyperlink.

Rwanda accused Uganda of abducting its residents and supporting rebels searching for to topple Kagame.

For its half, Uganda accused Rwanda of spying in addition to killing two males throughout an incursion into Ugandan territory in 2019 – a declare Kigali denies.

Talks between Kagame and Museveni had been hosted by Angolan President Joao Lourenco and Congolese chief Felix Tshisekedi, the final such assembly going down in February 2020.

No assembly has been held since, partly as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.

Relations between the nations additionally soured after an investigation final yr discovered that Rwanda used Israeli Pegasus spying software program to hack into the telephones of Uganda’s prime minister and overseas minister, amongst others.