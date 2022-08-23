UGC approves proposal for hiring industry experts as professors of practice

New Delhi:

Universities and faculties could quickly have the ability to rent business consultants underneath a brand new class of school positions referred to as professors of follow, along with the sanctioned posts of standard school, in line with draft pointers authorized by the upper schooling regulator, officers mentioned on Monday.

The professors of follow will likely be employed for a set time period of no more than 4 years, and their power can not exceed 10% of the sanctioned school posts at any given time, the University Grants Commission mentioned.

The regulator in March mentioned it was contemplating bringing such a provision, and on August 18, in its 560th assembly, the fee authorized the draft pointers. These will now be launched in public suggestions.

The goal behind introducing this new school class is to usher in distinguished consultants from varied fields corresponding to engineering, science, expertise, entrepreneurship, commerce, social sciences, media, literature, high quality arts, civil companies, armed forces, authorized career and public administration into academia, in line with the draft guidelines, a replica of which is with HT.

The provision is part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 implementation, which focuses on skill- based mostly schooling to fulfill wants of business and financial system, UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar mentioned.

“This will help to take real-world practices and experiences into classrooms and augment faculty resources in higher education institutions,” Kumar mentioned. “It will enable higher education institutions to formally associate with persons of eminence and encourage them to participate in experiential learning, research, training, skilling, entrepreneurship and extension and to play a mentoring role.”

Experts with confirmed experience of no less than 15 years will likely be eligible for the posts. No formal educational qualification will likely be considered if the candidate has “exemplary” skilled follow, the rules counsel.

“These experts will also be exempted from the requirement of publications and other eligibility criteria stipulated for the recruitment of faculty members at the professor level. However, they should possess the skills to carry out the duties and responsibilities specified in the following section,” the draft pointers acknowledged.

The posts is not going to be open for these already within the educating career.

The professors of follow will likely be engaged underneath three classes – funded by industries, funded by larger schooling establishments, or honorary. Under the primary class, the establishments could collaborate with business to assist the positions. They should pay the professors from their very own sources underneath the second class. Under the third class, the establishments could determine on the quantity of honorarium from their very own sources.

Elaborating the process of choosing professors of follow, the rules state that the top of the establishments will invite nominations from eminent consultants. A range committee, consisting of two senior professors and one eminent exterior member, will contemplate the ideas. Based on its suggestions, the statutory our bodies of the institutes will take a call, the rules acknowledged.

The engagement could initially be for as much as one 12 months, which can then be prolonged. “The maximum duration of service of Professor of Practice at a given institution should not exceed three years and is extendable by one year in exceptional cases and the total service should not exceed four years under any circumstance,” the rules mentioned.