UGC grants foreign students 25% extra seats, scraps entrance test

Universities and better schooling establishments throughout the

nation will now be allowed to create as much as 25 per cent

supernumerary seats for overseas college students of their undergraduate

(UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, University Grants Commission

(UGC) chairman Jagadesh Kumar has stated.

There might be no entrance checks for these admissions, Kumar

stated, noting the choice was taken at a gathering of the UGC held

final week to debate “internationalisation of UG and PG programmes

in India”. The supernumerary seats might be created over and above

the entire sanctioned energy and the choice relating to these

seats might be taken by increased instructional establishments (HEIs)

involved in keeping with particular tips and rules issued

by the regulatory our bodies contemplating the infrastructure, college

and different necessities.

“Indian HEIs could admit worldwide college students based mostly on the

equivalence of entry qualification held by them. The equivalence is

to be decided by the UGC or another physique recognised by

fee for such function or the regulatory our bodies involved.

HEIs could undertake a clear admission course of for admitting the

worldwide college students,” Kumar stated. “HEIs could create as much as 25 per

cent supernumerary seats for worldwide college students, over and above

of their whole sanctioned enrolment for undergraduate and

postgraduate programmes.

