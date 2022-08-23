UGC grants foreign students 25% extra seats, scraps entrance test
Universities and better schooling establishments throughout the
nation will now be allowed to create as much as 25 per cent
supernumerary seats for overseas college students of their undergraduate
(UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, University Grants Commission
(UGC) chairman Jagadesh Kumar has stated, Trend studies citing The Tribune.
There might be no entrance checks for these admissions, Kumar
stated, noting the choice was taken at a gathering of the UGC held
final week to debate “internationalisation of UG and PG programmes
in India”. The supernumerary seats might be created over and above
the entire sanctioned energy and the choice relating to these
seats might be taken by increased instructional establishments (HEIs)
involved in keeping with particular tips and rules issued
by the regulatory our bodies contemplating the infrastructure, college
and different necessities.
“Indian HEIs could admit worldwide college students based mostly on the
equivalence of entry qualification held by them. The equivalence is
to be decided by the UGC or another physique recognised by
fee for such function or the regulatory our bodies involved.
HEIs could undertake a clear admission course of for admitting the
worldwide college students,” Kumar stated. “HEIs could create as much as 25 per
cent supernumerary seats for worldwide college students, over and above
of their whole sanctioned enrolment for undergraduate and
postgraduate programmes.
“The determination relating to 25 per cent supernumerary seats has to
be carried out by the upper instructional establishments involved as
per particular tips/rules issued by the regulatory our bodies
contemplating the infrastructure, college and different necessities,” he
stated.