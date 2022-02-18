UGC NET Result Soon. Details Here

The UGC NET outcomes shall be launched on-line at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET consequence: The University Grants Commission or UGC will publish the UGC NET results anytime quickly now. The UGC NET outcomes shall be launched on-line at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The Commission, the nationwide degree college training regulator, had introduced two days in the past that the processing of the UGC NET outcomes (also referred to as NTA NET outcomes) for the December 2020 and June 2021 is presently underway and shall be launched in a day or two.

UGC NET consequence: How to test

Follow the steps given right here to obtain your UGC NET consequence:

Step one: Visit the official web site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step two: Click on the UGC NET outcomes’ hyperlink given on the homepage

Step three: Login with the registration particulars.

Step 4: Check your NTA NET outcomes from the subsequent web page.

According to a press release launched by the secretary of the Commission, the newly-appointed chairman of UGC Prof M Jagadesh Kumar mentioned that UGC is working carefully with the NTA, the examination conducting company, and “all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two.”

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is carried out on behalf of UGC by the NTA for figuring out the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of assistant professorship, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or each, for Indian universities and faculties.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UGC couldn’t conduct the UGC NET for the December-2020 session.

However, the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles have been carried out collectively by National Testing Agency (NTA) between November 20, 2021 and January 5, 2022.

The Commission had already launched the UGC NET reply keys on January 21 this 12 months and the candidates have been allowed to boost their objections to the keys until January 24.

The UGC NET examination for was carried out in 81 topics, in 837 centres unfold throughout 239 cities within the nation.

More than 12 lakh candidates had registered for UGC-NET.

