UK accused of ‘abandoning’ citizen still imprisoned in Iran

LONDON — The household of Morad Tahbaz — a British-American-Iranian citizen nonetheless imprisoned in Iran — have accused the U.Okay. authorities of ignoring their objections to a deal to maintain him in detention whereas securing the high-profile launch of two different prisoners.

Tahbaz and 7 fellow conservationists working for the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation have been detained in Iran in 2018. He was sentenced to 10 years in jail on fees of spying for the U.S. and undermining Iran’s safety. He denies these fees.

Tahbaz, who was born in Britain but additionally has U.S. citizenship, was launched into home arrest final week when a much-heralded agreement to launch two different prisoners — Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori — was struck. The pair have been totally launched final Wednesday and have now returned to the U.Okay., however Tahbaz is again in Tehran’s Evin jail.

Members of Tahbaz’s household advised POLITICO that they had twice warned the U.Okay. authorities to not strike a deal beneath which Iran would switch him to accommodate arrest whereas utterly releasing Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori. They mentioned they feared such a deal wouldn’t result in Tahbaz’s eventual launch and that it supplied no assure he wouldn’t be returned to jail.

They additionally alleged that the British authorities gave them no advance warning of the most recent deal.

Tahbaz’s daughter, Roxanne, mentioned her father, who suffers from most cancers and has had COVID-19 twice throughout his imprisonment, is now on starvation strike in protest on the manner he had “been abandoned” by the U.Okay. Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

She added: “He was born in the U.K. and while the FCDO is saying his case was complicated because the Iranians chose to treat him as an American, it is not up to them. He’s English. They can’t choose how to treat him. He’s a U.K. citizen as well — just because he lives in the U.S. doesn’t make him any less of a U.K. citizen.”

A second relative, who requested to stay nameless, mentioned of the U.Okay. authorities: “They were so anxious to go on this victory lap that they didn’t finalize a proper deal for Morad, they just left him in the air, abandoned.”

The U.Okay.’s Foreign Office mentioned it was “urgently raising Morad’s case at the highest levels of the Iranian government.”

Deal rejected

According to the household, an settlement that may have seen Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori launched however Tahbaz moved out of jail to accommodate arrest was first proposed by the then-U.Okay. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on January 19, 2021.

Tahbaz’s household rejected that provide, on the idea that the U.Okay. authorities wouldn’t be capable to assure Tahbaz wouldn’t later be returned to jail, and amid wider skepticism that the United States would waive its personal sanctions on Iran to permit Britain to settle a historic debt with Tehran.

Raab pitched the identical deal to the household a second time throughout an hour-long cellphone dialog on July 22, 2021, with the household rejecting it once more. Raab was moved to a unique division some weeks later in a authorities reshuffle and the case handed onto Liz Truss, his successor as overseas secretary.

Raab “was trying to push this deal through” and “assured us he would trust the Iranians,” the second relative mentioned.

But they added: “We as a family declined and we said Morad is the only U.K.-born [prisoner]. You’re leaving him behind, and as you can see, we were foretelling what happened today … He’s on a hunger strike, he’s devastated, and he can’t believe how the U.K. has been playing with his life.”

Raab declined to remark.

The relations mentioned that when London and Tehran struck a deal for the discharge of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori final week, they weren’t consulted beforehand and solely realized the information from the media.

Truss has expressed hopes that Tahbaz might be launched as a part of negotiations to revive a global deal on Iran’s nuclear program. But the household fears the U.Okay. has misplaced its leverage to get Tahbaz out after settling a debt of almost £400 million owed to Tehran for the reason that Nineteen Seventies.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is amongst those that have criticized the U.K. government’s decision to pay the debt, accusing London of paying “blood money” and “rewarding hostage-takers.”

The second relative requested: “The question is: If they gave Iran 100 percent of what Iran has been asking for the last four years, why are they complimenting themselves on their skillful negotiations?”

An FCDO spokesperson mentioned: “We are urgently raising Morad’s case at the highest levels of the Iranian government. He must be allowed to return to his family’s home in Tehran immediately, as the Iranian government committed to doing.”

Truss advised the House of Commons final week that the federal government had “pushed very hard to get Morad out of prison” however described his scenario as “very, very difficult” as a result of Iranian authorities are treating him as a U.S. citizen in addition to a Brit.

Taraneh Tahbaz, Morad’s sister, mentioned her brother had develop into a “pawn in geopolitical strategies.”

“The deal has been done, the money has been paid. Morad was not included in the deal that was struck, he still remains a hostage and this nightmare is not over,” she mentioned.