UK accused of neglecting citizen detained by Houthis in Yemen since 2017

The household of a British man held by the Iran-backed Houthis since 2017 and allegedly tortured in Yemen on Friday accused the UK authorities of apathy about his destiny.

Luke Symons, 29, was detained by Houthi militants in southwest Yemen alongside along with his Yemeni spouse on suspicion of espionage, which his household strongly denies.

They say his arm was damaged throughout one interrogation in a bid to drive a confession, and that his bodily and psychological well being has degenerated throughout solitary confinement within the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

His spouse was launched and has been in a position to go to him periodically within the jail, and is alarmed at his situation, in accordance with Symons’ grandfather Robert Cummings.

“Luke’s going through hell. He’s getting no medical attention, and we’ve been going backwards, not forward, with this (UK) government,” Cummings informed AFP by cellphone from the household’s house in Cardiff.

“The government should ask the question, ‘what do the Houthis want to get Luke released?’,” he stated, accusing the rebels of holding his grandson as a “bargaining chip” for unspecified goals.

“But they just won’t ask the question,” Cummings stated, alleging inaction each by the Foreign Office in London and by Saudi-based British diplomats chargeable for Yemen.

Amnesty International, which this week launched a contemporary enchantment for UK intervention, demanded that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss meet the household.

“It’s long overdue that the government properly engaged with his family and exerted sustained pressure on the Houthis to get him out of jail and back home to Cardiff,” Amnesty’s UK chief Sacha Deshmukh stated.

Symons was arrested in April 2017, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson was international secretary, and has by no means been charged.

The detainee’s MP within the Welsh capital, Kevin Brennan of the opposition Labour celebration, pressed his case to Johnson in parliament a month in the past.

The prime minister replied that the case was “a very sad one.”

“I know that our staff in the (Foreign Office) work very, very hard to try to release people from the positions they find themselves in,” Johnson stated.

“Luke Symons is no exception to that,” he stated, promising Brennan a gathering with a Foreign Office minister.

But there has nonetheless be no assembly, in accordance with the household and Amnesty.

There was no fast remark from the Foreign Office.

