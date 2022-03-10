UK adds Abramovich, Sechin, Lebedev to Russian sanctions list

Britain mentioned on Thursday it had imposed asset freezes on seven Russian businessmen together with Roman Abramovich, Igor Sechin, Oleg Deripaska and Dmitri Lebedev after they had been added to the nation’s sanctions listing.

“There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned.

Abramovich is the proprietor of Chelsea soccer membership, Deripaska has stakes in En+ Group, Sechin is the Chief Executive of Rosneft and Lebedev is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bank Rossiya.

Developing