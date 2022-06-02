UK and Dutch governments approve new separate North Sea gas projects

Regulators within the United Kingdom have given remaining approval to develop a new North Sea fuel discipline as provides dwindle from Russia.

Britain’s enterprise and power secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, mentioned on Wednesday that UK regulators have permitted the Jackdaw fuel discipline being developed by Shell.

“We’re turbocharging renewables and nuclear, but we are also realistic about our energy needs now,” Kwarteng wrote on Twitter. “Let’s source more of the gas we need from British waters to protect energy security.”

The Dutch authorities has additionally introduced it has issued permits for a joint fuel exploration venture with Germany.

The strikes got here only one day after Russia’s Gazprom declared it might droop provides to GasTerra over the Dutch provider’s refusal to pay for deliveries in roubles.

The new joint venture will drill for fuel round 19 kilometres off the coast of the 2 international locations, close to the Dutch island of Schiermonnikoog and the German island of Borkum.

Last yr, authorities in the German state of Lower Saxony had opted to not challenge permits for the venture. If now permitted by German authorities, the primary fuel might be produced by the top of 2024.

Environmentalists have criticised European governments for deciding to put money into fossil fuels relatively than renewable power.

Greenpeace has responded by accusing the UK authorities of “desperate and destructive” motion that may as a substitute “turbocharge the climate crisis”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres mentioned on Wednesday that the struggle in Ukraine risked diverting consideration away from the necessity to fight world warming. He has repeatedly referred to as for international locations to cease drilling for brand spanking new fuel, oil and coal tasks, warning that they’re environmentally dangerous and economically unviable.