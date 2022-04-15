UK announces controversial plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson known as the scheme an “innovative approach, driven by our shared humanitarian impulse and made possible by Brexit freedoms,” on Thursday, saying that with the UK’s assist, Rwanda could have the capability to resettle “tens of thousands of people in the years ahead.”

Patel insisted the purpose of the settlement was to enhance the UK asylum system, which she mentioned has confronted “a combination of real humanitarian crises and evil people smugglers profiteering by exploiting the system for their own gains.”

When a reporter requested what the standards could be for relocation, Patel mentioned “we are very clear that everyone who enters the UK illegally will be considered for resettlement and being brought over to Rwanda, I’m not going to divulge specific criteria for a number of reasons.”

Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta mentioned Rwanda was happy to work with the UK.

When requested whether or not Rwanda has the infrastructure to host the inflow, Biruta mentioned the nation has the capability to obtain migrants and can put money into new infrastructure to teach and home migrants with the UK’s assist.

Biruta added that this system will solely be for folks searching for asylum within the UK and who’re within the UK, and that they’d “prefer not to receive people from immediate neighbors like the DRC, Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania.”

‘Traded like commodities’

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) expressed “strong opposition and concerns” concerning the plan and urged each international locations to rethink.

“People fleeing war, conflict and persecution deserve compassion and empathy. They should not be traded like commodities and transferred abroad for processing,” UNHCR’s Assistant High Commissioner for Protection Gillian Triggs mentioned in an announcement.

“UNHCR remains firmly opposed to arrangements that seek to transfer refugees and asylum-seekers to third countries in the absence of sufficient safeguards and standards. Such arrangements simply shift asylum responsibilities, evade international obligations, and are contrary to the letter and spirit of the Refugee Convention,” Triggs mentioned.

UNHCR additionally mentioned that the plan would enhance dangers and trigger refugees to search for different routes, placing extra strain on entrance line states.

“Experience shows that these agreements are eye-wateringly expensive usually. They often violate international law. They don’t lead to solutions, rather to widespread detention or to more smuggling,” UNHCR Senior authorized officer Larry Bottinick advised British radio station Times Radio on Thursday.

Human Rights Watch was fiercely important of the plan, issuing a strongly-worded statement

“Rwanda’s appalling human rights record is well documented,” it mentioned.

“Rwanda has a known track record of extrajudicial killings, suspicious deaths in custody, unlawful or arbitrary detention, torture, and abusive prosecutions, particularly targeting critics and dissidents. In fact, the UK directly raised its concerns about respect for human rights with Rwanda, and grants asylum to Rwandans who have fled the country, including four just last year,” it mentioned, including, “At a time when the people of the UK have opened their hearts and homes to Ukrainians, the government is choosing to act with cruelty and rip up their obligations to others fleeing war and persecution.”

Amnesty International UK’s Refugee and Migrant Rights Director Steve Valdez-Symonds described the plan as “shockingly ill-conceived.”

“Sending people to another country — let alone one with such a dismal human rights record — for asylum ‘processing’ is the very height of irresponsibility and shows how far removed from humanity and reality the Government now is on asylum issues,” Valdez-Symonds mentioned in a statement

As a part of the brand new plan, the British Royal Navy will take over operational command from Border Force within the English Channel “with the aim that no boat makes it to the UK undetected,” Johnson mentioned.

It additionally permits UK authorities to prosecute those that arrive illegally, “with life sentences for anyone piloting the boats,” he mentioned.

The English Channel, a slender waterway between Britain and France, is among the busiest delivery lanes on the planet. Refugees and migrants fleeing battle, persecution and poverty on the planet’s poorest or war-torn international locations danger the damaging crossing, usually in dinghies unfit for the voyage and on the mercy of individuals smugglers, hoping to assert asylum or financial alternatives in Britain.