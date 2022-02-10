UK anti-Semitism reaches record high in 2021, report says

The charity, which in response to its web site works to guard British Jews from anti-Semitism and associated threats, stated it recorded 2,255 anti-Jewish hate incidents throughout the nation throughout 2021 — a 34% enhance from the 1,684 it recorded in 2020.

The report detailed a few of these incidents. They embody an adolescent who created his personal on-line neo-Nazi group, referring to himself as “Hitler,” and a person who wrote anti-Semitic and conspiracist graffiti on bus stops in areas of north London with giant Jewish communities.

CST stated the document variety of incidents was “driven by the huge rise in anti-Jewish hate and extremism during and following the escalation in violence in Israel and Palestine last year.”

In May 2021, a month when battle within the Middle East intensified, a document 661 anti-Semitic incidents had been recorded by CST, with one other 210 incidents recorded in June.

“The type of incident that became emblematic of anti-Semitism during this period involved people driving through Jewish neighbourhoods in towns and cities across the UK, in vehicles draped with Palestinian flags or waving them out of the windows while shouting ‘Free Palestine’ and anti-Jewish abuse at random Jewish pedestrians who were singled out for being Jewish,” CST stated.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel known as the statistics a “shocking and a stark reminder that the racism of antisemitism has not been eradicated,” including that the Jewish group “has been subject to appalling hatred.”

“I continue to support the police to ensure they have the resources to tackle these despicable incidents so that perpetrators can then be punished with the full force of the law,” Patel stated.

Schools, college students and lecturers affected

More than a 3rd of all anti-Semitic incidents in 2021 “involved language, imagery or behaviour that referenced the conflict in the Middle East or demonstrated anti-Zionist motivation alongside antisemitism,” in response to the CST report.

“In 120 incidents, explicitly anti-Jewish remarks were made alongside calls for the destruction of the State of Israel,” CST stated, including that there have been 502 incidents during which offenders used far-right or Nazi-related discourse, together with 90 situations of “‘Holocaust celebration’ in which perpetrators celebrated the Nazi genocide of the Jewish people or expressed a wish for it to happen again.”

The charity additionally stated it had recorded 49 anti-Semitic incidents that contained discourse regarding Islam and Muslims in 2021, a major enhance from the eight recorded the earlier yr.

A complete of 176 violent anti-Semitic incidents had been recorded by the charity in 2021, a rise of 76% from the 100 violent incidents recorded in 2020. Of these violent incidents, three had been circumstances of “extreme violence,” CST stated, that means they concerned potential grievous bodily hurt or a menace to life.

Other anti-Jewish hate incidents that had been recorded included injury and desecration of Jewish property, abusive conduct, together with verbal abuse, abuse through social media and direct anti-Semitic threats.

2021 was additionally notable for a document excessive variety of anti-Jewish hate incidents involving colleges, faculty college students and lecturers, the report stated, with 182 incidents reported — greater than half of which concerned Jewish kids or employees at non-faith colleges.

It is uncommon for such a excessive proportion of school-related incidents to happen at non-faith colleges, in response to the charity, which stated it had supported kids and lecturers “who felt isolated and fearful about returning to their place of education and work.”

In addition, 128 university-related incidents had been reported to CST, the best quantity the charity has seen in a calendar yr because it started recording incidents in 1984.

‘Record ranges of anti-Jewish racism’

The surge in anti-Jewish hate additionally coincided with the relief in May of many pandemic-related restrictions in Britain, in response to the report.

“It is possible that the loosening of Covid restrictions, coinciding with the war in Israel and Gaza — a subject that triggers strong emotional responses — provided people with a potential release from months of lockdown-induced frustration,” it stated.

“Those who wish to spread anti-Jewish hate have innovated during the pandemic,” it stated, pointing to 16 studies of video conferencing occasions being hijacked with anti-Semitic materials in 2021. CST added it had recorded an increase in incidents containing anti-Semitic rhetoric alongside references to the pandemic.

While recorded on-line anti-Semitic incidents dropped by 13% in 2021 — marking the second yr in a row during which on-line incidents fell — CST stated this understates the true scale of on-line anti-Semitism.

“These record levels of anti-Jewish racism, reported by our Jewish community to CST and police, show how difficult last year was for Jews across Britain. These hatreds boil away, taking any excuse to publicly burst out against Jews,” Mark Gardner, CST’s chief government, stated.