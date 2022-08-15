UK becomes first nation to approve booster vaccine that targets two Covid-19 variants

“An updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna that targets two coronavirus variants (known as a “bivalent” vaccine) has today been approved for adult booster doses by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) after it was found to meet the UK regulator’s standards of safety, quality and effectiveness,” learn an official authorities launch Monday.

The UK authorities mentioned that the choice to grant approval for the vaccine was endorsed by the federal government’s impartial skilled scientific advisory physique after rigorously reviewing the proof.

This is a creating story… More to come back.