UK boy receives reply to letter from Ukraine President Zelenskyy. See pics

The official Twitter deal with of the Department of Education in England lately took to Twitter with the intention to share some heartwarming photographs. In a thread that has been shared on their Twitter deal with, one will get to find out about a 12-year-old boy named Thomas Handley who goes to Durham Trinity School. This boy had written a handwritten letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In the letter, he had detailed how completely satisfied he was to assist with some provides to individuals in Ukraine that had been donated as a part of a drive from his faculty within the United Kingdom. It was solely when this letter was found by some employees at a refugee centre in Poland, that it discovered the correct deal with. These variety individuals determined to ahead the letter to the Ukraine President.

“The Ukrainian president has replied to a note from a 12-year-old boy from County Durham, saying, ‘what you say in your letter and what the United Kingdom does to support brings a smile to my face and to many others’,” reads the caption to the primary tweet on this thread. Below are the collection of tweets that have been shared by the Department of Education in England that may positively convey a smile to your face:

Thomas Handley, who’s at Durham Trinity School, included a handwritten letter among the many provides donated by pupils, employees and oldsters. He had learnt concerning the warfare and wished to put in writing a letter of help “to the best president” and that he was “happy to be helping Ukraine”. pic.twitter.com/tg9okZh8At — Department for Education (@educationgovuk) May 5, 2022

When employees on the refugee centre in Poland discovered the letter, they pledged to ahead it on. No one on the faculty was anticipating to listen to something extra, so it was a shock when on the finish of final month, a letter addressed to “Thomas at Trinity School” arrived. — Department for Education (@educationgovuk) May 5, 2022

The Ukrainian president’s letter stated: Dear Thomas, Thank you in your letter of help. I’m okay and thanks in your assist. We hope to convey peace to Ukraine and meals to the residents of all of the nation and rebuild the cities. pic.twitter.com/NpdIePoHcy — Department for Education (@educationgovuk) May 5, 2022

According to this thread that was shared on May 5, Robin Haddon, who’s Thomas’ instructor, informed ITV News, “He gained’t let go of the letter but! He was completely blown away by it. His first response was to point out all people at school, he took it spherical class to class. It’s simply so unbelievable. We are so extremely proud.”

