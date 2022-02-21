UK braces for floods as third storm batters islands in a week

Dozens of flood warnings have been issued throughout the UK as it’s battered by the third storm in per week.

Britain’s Environment Agency has issued 184 flood warnings — that means floods are anticipated — together with two extreme warnings for the Greater Manchester space with an “immediate risk to life”.

Many residents have been on Sunday informed by the Greater Manchester Council to arrange for a potential evacuation as heavy rains introduced in by Strom Franklin have been anticipated to fall on grounds saturated by the precipitations noticed throughout Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice over the previous week.

The Met Office had issued an amber climate warning for Northern Ireland, which was forecast to be hit with the strongest winds. A yellow warning for wind was in the meantime decreed for many of England.

The meteorological company has warned that disruptions to journey may happen.

Three individuals have been killed in England by Storm Eunice, which swept by Ireland on Friday morning and northern European international locations over the weekend.

At least 13 individuals additionally misplaced their lives within the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, Belgium and Ireland mixed.

The storm brought on main journey disruptions and introduced down energy for tens of millions of households throughout the UK and northern Europe.

More than 55,000 prospects have been nonetheless with out energy throughout the UK on Sunday night, in line with Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. More than 1.35 million prospects had in the meantime been reconnected.