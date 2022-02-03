UK cabinet to contact Bain about its role in state capture | Fin24

The UK Cabinet Office has mentioned it can write to consultancy Bain & Company to “better understand” the findings of the State Capture Inquiry.

Part 1 of the inquiry’s report discovered that the native arm of the US-headquartered consultancy colluded with authorities officers to seize the SA Revenue Service.

Bain has denied that it “wilfully or knowingly” supporting state seize, arguing it turned an “unwitting participant” in a course of that broken the tax company.

The UK Cabinet Office has mentioned it can write to Bain & Company to “better understand” the findings of the State Capture Inquiry report, which discovered that the consultancy’s work on the SA Revenue Service (SARS) was illegal.

“The government welcomes President [Cyril] Ramaphosa’s efforts to tackle corruption and the publication of Part 1 of 3 of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture report,” mentioned Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay in a letter to Lord Peter Hain.

Hain, a Labour peer and former Cabinet minister with hyperlinks to South Africa, wrote to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier in January, urging him to freeze all Bain’s authorities contracts.

“The Cabinet Office will shortly be writing to the company and engaging with them to better understand the status of the findings of the report and week appropriate assurances to the government,” mentioned Barclay in a response despatched to Hain on early February and seen by Fin24.

He mentioned that Bain was not a “strategic supplier to the government” and was not presently enterprise “substantial work” for the state.

Collusion

Part 1 of the report, made public firstly of January, discovered that the South African arm of the Boston-headquartered consultancy colluded with prime authorities officers to seize SARS, ensuing within the tax company being “systemically and deliberately weakened”.

“The SARS evidence is a clear example of how the private sector colluded with the executive, including [former] president [Jacob] Zuma, to capture an institution that was highly regarded internationally and render it ineffective,” mentioned the inquiry’s chair and Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The report really useful that legislation enforcement businesses probe Bain’s work at SARS and that each one the consultancy’s contracts with departments and organs of state be re-examined.

Two weeks after the primary a part of the report was launched, Bain withdrew from Business Leadership SA (BLSA), stating it didn’t need to “distract from the important work BLSA does”.

While Bain apologised for “various lapses in leadership and governance”, it mentioned it was assured it didn’t “wilfully or knowingly support state capture at SARS or elsewhere”.

The group, which has paid again the charges it earned from its SARS contract, mentioned it turned an “unwitting participant in a process that inflicted serious damage on the South African Revenue Service”.