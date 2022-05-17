UK Conservative MP arrested on suspicion of rape

A U.Okay. Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences, in keeping with the Metropolitan Police.

The Tory MP was arrested Tuesday and is being held in custody.

A spokesman for Scotland Yard stated: “A man was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in a public office.”

The Met stated the alleged sexual offences have been dedicated between 2002 and 2009 in London.

They first obtained a report of the allegations in January 2020 and have carried out a two-year probe into the claims.

The accused MP has been requested to steer clear of parliament amid an investigation, the Tory whips workplace stated.

The arrest follows a collection of sexual misconduct allegations towards MPs which have prompted questions over the tradition at Westminster.

Imran Ahmad Khan was pressured to resign final month after being convicted of molesting a 15-year-old boy.

Neil Parish, one other Conservative, stood down after admitting watching pornography within the Commons chamber.

A 3rd MP, David Warburton, has been suspended from the get together following sexual harassment allegations.

Around 50 MPs are believed to have been referred to the parliamentary authorities over sexual misconduct claims since an impartial complaints system was arrange in 2018.