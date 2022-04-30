UK Conservative MP Neil Parish to quit after admitting watching porn

U.Okay. Conservative politician Neil Parish stated he would resign as an MP after admitting he twice watched pornography within the House of Commons chamber.

Parish, the MP for Tiverton and Honiton and the chair of the Commons’ surroundings, meals and rural affairs committee, was suspended from the Conservative social gathering on Friday.

Parish told the BBC on Saturday that the porn viewing had been a “moment of madness” and “I was not proud of what I was doing.”

He stated the primary time had been unintended, however the second was deliberate.

“What I did was absolutely totally wrong,” he stated.

In an emailed assertion, a spokesperson for Tiverton and Honiton Conservatives stated: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Neil Parish for his service to our communities over the past twelve years.”

“We support his decision to step down as our Member of Parliament,” the spokesperson stated.

Calls for a tougher approach to sustaining requirements in parliament have come to the fore in latest weeks, following different latest misconduct revelations and claims of misogyny.