UK considers donating anti-air missiles to Ukraine amid Russian invasion: Minister

Britain is exploring donating anti-aircraft missiles made by Thales to Ukraine to assist it defend its skies from Russian invasion, protection minister Ben Wallace stated, including the expertise fell throughout the definition of defensive weapons.

“It is vital… that Ukraine maintains its ability to fly and suppress Russian air attack,” Wallace informed lawmakers.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“In response to Ukrainian requests, the government has taken the decision to explore the donation of STAR Streak high-velocity man-portable anti-air missiles. We believe that this system will remain within the definition of defensive weapons, but will allow the Ukrainian force to better defend their skies.”

If confirmed it might mark a big step in Britain’s assist for Ukraine. So far, Ukraine has praised Britain’s contribution of hundreds of anti-tank missiles which have helped sluggish the Russian advance on Kyiv.

However Britain’s assist has been restricted to defensive weaponry.

“Everything we do is bound by the decision to supply defensive systems, and are calibrated not to escalate to a strategic level,” Wallace stated.

As a member of the NATO navy alliance Britain has rejected pleas from Ukraine to impose a no-fly zone over the nation. Britain says that might imply NATO forces capturing down Russian planes, leading to a big escalation of the battle.

A proposed plan to permit Poland to donate fighter jets to be used in Ukraine was rejected by the United States on Tuesday. Poland now says any provide of fighter jets to Ukraine have to be accomplished collectively by NATO nations.

Wallace stated that was a matter for Poland.

Read extra:

EU agrees sanctions on 14 oligarchs, blocks transactions with Belarus central bank

China to provide war-torn Ukraine about $790,000 in aid: Official

Ukraine warns of radiation leak risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant