UK could ‘toughen up’ visa conditions for Russians

LONDON — Britain’s Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has recommended the U.Okay. might tighten visa situations for Russians, however expressed doubts a couple of complete ban on all Russian vacationers.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today program Wednesday, Wallace mentioned he thought the U.Okay. “can toughen up the conditions” of its visa system, however added: “I am not sure whether an outright ban is the right way.”

Baltic nations are at present pushing for a full EU-wide ban on Russian vacationers, which EU overseas ministers are set to debate in Prague subsequent week. The proposal has met with resistance in Germany, Greece and Cyprus amongst different member nations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and different senior officers in Kyiv have demanded a complete block on Russian vacationers.

EU overseas coverage chief Josep Borrell poured cold water on the proposal this week, saying the EU would “have to be more selective.”

Wallace is the primary U.Okay. minister to brazenly focus on whether or not London might modify its personal visa guidelines in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“That’s a matter for the home secretary to look at,” he added. “But I don’t like — and I’m sure none of your listeners like — watching oligarchs’ wives or indeed Russian senior officials’ wives enjoying themselves in Greece or the south of France, or on superyachts around the world, while their army is committing war crimes in Ukraine. I think that is very wrong.”

Wallace denied “any wavering” in Western assist for Ukraine, however admitted “there’s always a few disagreements about the level of sanctions.”

Speaking on Sky News, Wallace’s deputy James Heappey additionally rejected any suggestion that spiraling vitality costs may power the U.Okay. to rethink its place.

“I can understand why lots of people … worrying about the cost of living will be agreeing … that arguably the most straightforward solution for the cost-of-living crisis is that we reestablish relations with Russia, and everything goes back to the way that it was in the European energy market,” Heappey mentioned. “Every single thing I have seen in the last six months tells me that that would be catastrophic for security in the Euro-Atlantic.”

Camille Gijs contributed reporting.