UK court orders Lebanese banks to pay $4 mln to depositor

A London courtroom has ordered two Lebanese banks to pay a depositor $4 million of his cash locked in Lebanon’s crippled banking system by casual capital controls in place since a monetary meltdown in 2019, the primary such ruling in Britain.

The High Court of Justice, Queen’s Bench Division, ordered Bank Audi and SGBL to make the funds, amounting to about $1.1 million and $2.9 million respectively, to claimant Vatche Manoukian by March 4, a replica of the ruling seen by Reuters mentioned.

“Bank Audi will abide by the ruling of the British court,” a Bank Audi official instructed Reuters.

SGBL didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Lebanon’s monetary system collapsed in 2019 after years of unsustainable monetary insurance policies, corruption and waste. Banks imposed tight controls on accounts, together with a de facto ban on withdrawals of dollar-denominated deposits and limits on withdrawals in native forex.

These controls have been by no means formalized with laws and have been challenged in native and worldwide courts, with blended outcomes.

A UK court in December ruled in favor of a Lebanese bank in a case introduced by a depositor, contemplating the financial institution had discharged its debt to the plaintiff by issuing checks for the worth of his deposits.

Many Lebanese banks have resorted to discharging dollar-denominated funds by way of banker’s cheques which can’t be cashed out in {dollars} and are as a substitute offered available on the market at a few quarter of their worth.

Just per week prior, a French courtroom had dominated in favor of a saver residing in France in a case she introduced towards a financial institution which had additionally issued checks for her account stability, saying the unilateral transfer by the financial institution, opposed by the claimant, meant the financial institution had not fulfilled its obligations.

